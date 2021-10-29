Four-star Noah Clowney previews his Monday announcement

Noah Clowney became a household name in recruiting circles earlier this year with his strong play during travel ball season with Team Dickerson out of Georgia. The 6-foot-10 power forward showed off his athleticism and offensive versatility to the point where schools from all over the country were offering scholarships. The No. 43 prospect has set a commitment date for Monday and has his list of schools down to three with Alabama, Indiana and Virginia Tech continuing to battle it out. Florida is no longer in the race after making it into his top four back in August. Each school hosted Clowney on an official visit with Alabama getting the last one this past weekend.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Alabama: “I like Alabama. It’s a good playing style and it’s a real nice place. I like the way that I would play in their system. Overall, it was a great visit.” Indiana: “It’s a great playing style as well and a great place. I love the coaching staff and their experience. They have a lot of great backgrounds.” Virginia Tech: “Mike Young is a great guy and a very genuine person. It’s a beautiful place as well. I really feel like I’d get a lot of touches there in their system.”

RIVALS’ REACTION