McDonald's Nuggets: Biggest commits of the week, visit to watch

In this week’s edition of McDonald’s Nuggets, Dan McDonald once again discusses the top five commitments in a busy week of commitments and an official visit to watch.

For the second-straight week, Kentucky reeled in the top commitment in the past seven days by landing Chris Livingston (1) earlier this week. Along with Shaedon Sharpe and Skyy Clark, John Calipari now has three of top 21 prospects in the 2022 class locked in for next season with a chance to add more in the near future. Livingston’s combination of size, strength, skill and overall versatility should make him an instant impact guy next season in Lexington.

Mark Adams locked in a huge first commitment in the 2022 class this week with Richard Isaacs (2) choosing Texas Tech. The four-star prospect is one of the top floor generals out west with his ability to score and make plays for others.

If there is one program to trust in the development of a talented young post player, it’s Florida State under Leonard Hamilton. Look for Cameron Corhen (3) to be next in a long line of really good forwards to come out of Tallahassee. At 6-foot-10, he’s very skilled and has good mobility. The ‘Noles beat out some really good programs to score his commitment.

Hubert Davis continues to keep it rolling in the 2022 class as Rivals150 wing Tyler Nickel (4) becomes the latest prospect to commit to the Tar Heels. He joins a class that already includes Jalen Washington, Seth Trimble and Will Shaver to make up one of top classes in the country. Nickel provides North Carolina with another scorer with some size on the perimeter.

Josh Dix (5) committed to Iowa over the weekend and became the second commitment for the Hawkeyes in the 2022 class. The 6-foot-5 wing choosing to stay home to play for Fran McCaffery was great news as Iowa edged out Big Ten rivals Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin to land him. Known for being a tough competitor, Dix is also really skilled with a nice three-point stroke and a tight handle.