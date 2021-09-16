Five-star Caleb Foster commits to Duke

Foster came into a high school with a big reputation and has lived up to all the hype through the first two years. He’s very worthy of his five-star rating as he’s a really skilled guard with good size at about 6-foot-4. He’s capable of playing either guard spot as he can light up the scoreboard in a hurry or play the set-up role. Expect Jon Scheyer to take advantage of that versatility during his time at Duke.

It means Duke knows their recent history of having elite players isn’t slowing down any time soon. The big question here will be whether Foster stays in the 2023 class or works towards trying to become a member of the 2022 class to join the Blue Devils next year. Regardless of which way it goes, he’s the type of player that could help rally some of his top-ranked peers to join him in Durham. Duke will likely need a guard that can score it after this season, so Foster will likely have an opportunity to make an impact early whenever he arrives on campus.