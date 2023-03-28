HEADED TO: USC WHY HE STOOD OUT: The top player in the Rivals150 remains as dependable a player as there is and reminded everyone of that fact with an co-MVP performance that included a game-high 25 points on 9-for-14 shooting. The night saw Collier showcase the ability to create for himself and routinely draw contact while doing so. He knocked down a pair of 3-pointers as well, which was particularly encouraging given that his inconsistent jumper has been a valid criticism of his game in the past.. In practices, he dictated pace and limited turnovers while showing that he was clearly the best pure point guard at the event. Collier used the week that was in Houston to cement his standing as the No. 1 player in the 2023 Rivals150.

D.J. Wagner, fourth from left, poses with the MVP trophy with Isaiah Collier, third from left. (USA Today Sports Images)

HEADED TO: Kentucky WHY HE STOOD OUT: The game’s other co-MVP, Wagner absolutely took over in the fourth quarter and led his East squad back from a double-digit deficit. The Kentucky signee has long had an alpha mentality and showcased it fully on Tuesday night. Wagner finished the contest with 19 points, scored at all three levels and dished out three assists. The five-star guard also impacted the contest on the defensive end, where he managed to speed opponents up and cause chaos down the stretch. Wagner was a little streaky in practice, but he shined brighter than anyone when the lights came on Tuesday night.

HEADED TO: Auburn WHY HE STOOD OUT: Holloway should have Auburn fans thrilled, as he appears to be a glove-like fit for Bruce Pearl’s system. Despite his height limitations, the 6-foot Holloway can fill it up at all three levels and pulled off some unbelievably difficult finishes in practice this week. The game saw him come out scorching hot, scoring 12 first-half points on his way to a 15-point game that included a deep 3-pointer. He was one of the more electrifying prospects at the event and his elite quickness will serve him well in the SEC.

Bronny James waits to enter Tuesday's game. (USA Today Sports Images)

HEADED TO: Undecided WHY HE STOOD OUT: James had some flashes of brilliance in practice, but he erupted on game night with a dead-eye shooting performance. His stroke has gotten much more reliable in the last year, as has his ball handling, which will allow him to see some time at the point in college. James is under an impossible amount of scrutiny and seems to have handled it well, as he’s clearly a much improved player compared to what he was last year at this time. He finished Tuesday’s contest with 15 points on 50% shooting and looked like an undeniable top 25 prospect when juxtaposed with other elite players. James should see a bump of some sort in the final rankings.

HEADED TO: Kentucky WHY HE STOOD OUT: Bradshaw had one of the most notable weeks of practice and turned heads of both scouts and his peers, all of whom raved about his frame and three-point shooting ability. The 7-footer still needs to add weight and continue to develop as a ball handler if he hopes to reach his ceiling, but few prospects at the event were capable of impacting a game in as many ways as Bradshaw. The modern day big is a certified floor-spacer capable of creating matchup nightmares. In Tuesday’s game, he managed 18 points and eight rebounds. He’ll need to add polish, especially when it comes to shot selection, but his upside is as high as anyone in the 2023 class due to his unique and well-rounded skill set.

HEADED TO: Kentucky WHY HE STOOD OUT: Edwards was a bit quiet in practice on Monday, but he showed the full range of his skill when it counted most. The Kentucky-bound wing scored 11 points and five rebounds in the game and showed touch from beyond the arc in addition to the ability to create for himself off the bounce. When Edwards is at his best he looks like a candidate for the No.1 spot in the Rivals150. His battle in the past has been with consistency, but his upside and versatility have never been in doubt.

HEADED TO: Texas WHY HE STOOD OUT: The nitpick knocks on Holland have long been difficulty scoring in the half court at times and his inconsistent jumper from deep. In the practices leading into the game, Holland responded to that narrative by showing off a confident, smooth stroke. In the game, however, things on that front regressed to the mean in the form of an 0-for-2 three-point shooting effort. Holland still impacted the contest, however, by scoring 11 points, grabbing six rebounds and recording three blocks. Holland, whose motor is relentless, shines brightest in transition and getting to the bucket off the bounce. The Texas-bound wing helped his stock this week and had NBA personnel talking.

