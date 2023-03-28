McDonald's All-American Game: Standouts give advice to college coaches
HOUSTON – McDonald’s All American Week is in full swing as we march toward the most celebrated all-star game in high school sports on Tuesday night.
Monday was media day at the Texas-based event, and most of the game’s participants engaged in short interview sessions with reporters. Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy took the opportunity to poll McDonald’s All-Americans on what recruiting advice they would give to college coaches Their answers can be found below.
“I like to have a bond and sometimes coaches can be a little inconsistent. They’ll go through a period where they stop talking to you. I feel like that’s not good. I feel like even a little text here and there can make a huge difference.” – Kentucky signee Justin Edwards
“I think they have to watch out about not being true to their word. Like, when they tell you that you are the only guy they are recruiting at the position but then you see them with another recruit or hear about it.” – Duke signee Mackenzie Mgbako
“I’m not a fan of when coaches bash other programs to get a player to come to their program. That and when coaches over-promise things and you can tell. That’s bad. I’d rather know the truth.” – Auburn signee Aden Holloway
“I feel like some coaches tell kids everything is going to be handed to them and everything is always going to go the right way. And I understand why they do that, but I’d rather have somebody be honest. I think it’s up to the players to understand that and to be self-aware and to understand where your game is and how much you can really impact the program.” – Iowa State signee Omaha Billew
“I have some first-hand experience with this because I saw a coach showing favoritism toward a player on a visit. I kind of knew I wasn't going to be part of that right then.” – UConn signee Stephon Castle
“I’d tell them that, even after the season, keep on applying pressure. Stay in contact. We all want to know we’re wanted. If you keep on talking to a recruit and keep being there for them, the relationship will be better.” – Kentucky signee Aaron Bradshaw
“I think what I would tell them to change is that some coaches will only talk about basketball all the time. That’s a big part, but you can tell who really cares about you by the other stuff they talk about. I like when they ask about me and my family or what I’m doing in the gym or even what game you’re playing if you’re a gamer. I think when they are interested in your personal life it shows they care. It shows they really care and that they aren’t going to give up on you.” – Texas signee Ron Holland
“I think it’s about making you feel welcome, and that’s what Oregon did. They made it feel like family even from the first time I ever went there” – Oregon signee Kwame Evans
“One thing coach [Jon] Scheyer did that I really liked was getting to know me off the court as well as he did on the court. He got to know my interests off the court. Some coaches are really good at getting to know you. Others just want to talk about basketball, basketball, basketball all the time.” – Duke signee Sean Stewart