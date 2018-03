ATLANTA -- So what's the latest with Romeo Langford, the highest ranked recruit still on the board in the class of 2018?

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard sat down with Rivals.com on Sunday night at the McDonald's All-American game and went in depth on about the current state of his recruitment.

Langford discussed what he likes about each of Indiana, Kansas and Vanderbilt while also giving insight into his thought process for making a decision.