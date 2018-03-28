R.J. Barrett

ATLANTA – High school basketball's most prestigious event is here as the East and West will square off in Atlanta's Phillips Arena on Wednesday night for the 2018 McDonald's All-American Game. National Analyst and McDonald's All-American Game selection committee member Eric Bossi has been in attendance for all three practice sessions plus a closed scrimmage, and offers up a six-pack of game predictions.

MORE McD's: Which players impressed their fellow competitors most?

1. ZION WILLIAMSON WILL PULL OFF SOMETHING CRAZY

Zion Williamson Courtesy of McDonald's All-American Game

He might not be ranked No. 1, but when it comes to fan interest, nobody tops Duke-bound forward Zion Williamson. A powerful high flyer who is unlike nearly anybody that I have seen, Williamson is a freakish and crowd-pleasing athlete who always seems to send his fans home smiling. Given this is the McDonald's Game with a big crowd and national television audience, I fully expect him to do something crazy in the open floor. Between the legs dunk, 360 windmill – really anything is possible for the slam dunk champ. It's simply a matter of which trick he decides to pull out of his arsenal on a breakaway.



2. DARIUS GARLAND AND DEVON DOTSON WILL BATTLE

Devon Dotson Courtesy of McDonald's All-American Game

Each year it seems as if there is an unexpected duel that materializes. If the matchups work out, I can see the West's Devon Dotson and the East's Darius Garland waging an entertaining point guard battle. Both the Kansas-bound Dotson and Vanderbilt-bound Garland ooze with confidence and there's something else that factors in. Both have been reading and hearing about how the West's Tre Jones is the best point guard in the class and they are going to want to show that they belong in the mix.



3. THE REAL R.J. BARRETT AND CAMERON REDDISH WILL SHOW UP BIG

Cameron Reddish Courtesy of McDonald's All-American Game

For most of the week, the nation's two highest-ranked players and future Duke teammates R.J. Barrett and Cameron Reddish have been pretty quiet. I'm expecting that to change once the bright lights are on. The pride of Canada, Barrett has always been a gamer and I know too much about his competitive spirit to think he's going to bring anything other than his very best effort. Because he's on the East and Reddish is on the West, I know that Barrett will go right after Reddish and I'm betting that Reddish responds big himself. Future teammates battling for the top spot in the 2018 class and high school basketball's biggest stage, they've got to come up big, right?



4. ROMEO LANGFORD WINS EAST MVP

Romeo Langford Courtesy of McDonald's All-American Game

With each passing day of the week, the nation's top unsigned player, Romeo Langford, has been getting a little better and a little more comfortable. If it plays out like I feel it should, the practices and scrimmage have been nothing but a lead up to a game night explosion. Down to Indiana, Kansas and Vanderbilt, look for Langford to go off for 20 points or more and to showcase his effortlessly explosive wing game to the viewing audience. If it's not Langford, my second pick for East MVP heading into the game would be R.J. Barrett.



5. NASSIR LITTLE WINS WEST MVP

Nassir Little Courtesy of McDonald's AA Game

In contrast to the East practices, the West didn't really do a ton of scrimmaging. But when it did, Nassir Little established himself as an Alpha Dog who can fire away from deep or play well above the rim in traffic. Because of his ability to flourish inside and out, the expected up-and-down pace of the game and his aggressive nature, I'm looking for the future North Carolina stud to possibly lead the West in both scoring and rebounding while taking his team's MVP honors. If not Little, then don't be surprised if Kentucky-bound scorer Keldon Johnson comes up big enough in the scoring column to take MVP honors for the West.



6. EAST BIGS PROVE TOO MUCH IN A WIN

Moses Brown Courtesy of McDonald's All-American Game