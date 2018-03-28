Nassir Little Courtesy of McDonald’s

ATLANTA – After three days of practices, the McDonald's All-American Game takes place Wednesday night at Phillips Arena in Atlanta, with many of the nation's top overall basketball prospects on display. During Tuesday's media day we caught up with several players to discuss which of their fellow all-stars impressed them with their play during the days leading up to the game.

“I’m always going to go with my boy Nassir. He really impressed me this week. He’s gotten a lot better since the last time we’ve seen each other. We’ve all gotten a lot better. That’s our job to continue to get better. He always has a high motor and that’s what he’s been known for and playing really hard.” – Five-star Mississippi State signee Reggie Perry “He’s been playing pretty well these past couple of days at practice. He’s really vocal and overall just a big kid out there on the floor. I think he was like that back at USA Basketball, real loud and bringing a lot of energy out there on the court. Sometimes it gets a little dead and he heats it up a little bit and gets us going out there on the floor.” – Five-star Kansas signee Quentin Grimes “He’s just being really aggressive and hitting a lot of shots, getting back and sprinting for rebounds and getting the ball. Typical stuff that I know he can do but at this level he’s just shown me what he’s capable of.” – Five-star UCLA commit Moses Brown “He impressed me a lot. He’s obviously gotten better over the years. I used to watch his highlights just to see how he’s gotten better and stuff like that. It’s good to see. He’s a good teammate and a good guy in general, period.” – Five-star Syracuse commit Darius Bazley

“Darius, he’s the shiftiest player I’ve ever played against. It’s crazy the stuff he can do.” – Five-star North Carolina signee Coby White “He’s being more of a leader on and off the court. On the court he’s more controlling of the ball and he’s being more of a ball handler.” – Five-star Oregon signee Louis King

“He’s pretty much knockdown from anywhere the last few days. He went on a streak one time and every time he shot the ball the NBA scouts would turn to him and look at him all the way down the court.” – Five-star Maryland signee Jalen Smith “I’ve never really seen him play in person until this week and he’s probably one of the best guys out here. He’s everywhere. He’s not just a slasher or a combo guy, he does what’s needed on the court.” – Uncommitted five-star Romeo Langford

“I would say E.J. because I’ve never seen him play before. This is probably my first time ever seeing him play.” – Smith “He’s really skilled, strong, tall – he’s got the whole package.” – Brown

“His post moves have improved and he’s been knocking down shots.” – Five-star Kansas signee Devon Dotson

“The wings have really stood out to me, especially Keldon Johnson and Cameron Reddish. I’ve only gotten to see my team play so far but they are really standing out for us.” – Five-star Duke signee Tre Jones

“Reggie Perry is from the Southeast region like me so we grew up going against one another and were compared a lot. I think he’s improved a lot since the last time I saw him, just with his shooting and his frame is filling out and he’s getting stronger. He’s been one of the guys that has really impressed me.” – Five-star North Carolina signee Nassir Little

“I’ve never seen Quickley play before this but I know he’s really good coming off ball screens and creating for others.” – White

“He’s a good leader. He actually woke me up this morning. I set my alarm but my phone was on silent and before he left he woke me up. He’s a good teammate.” – Bazley