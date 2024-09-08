MONTVERDE, Fla. – Fresh off his official visit to Michigan , four-star shooting guard Mazi Mosley maintains that the bar continues to remain high after scoring Dusty May and his staff with a resounding “10 out of 10.”

“Everything about the visit was just fun,” said Mosley, who checks in at No. 45 overall in the Rivals150. “The staff and the environment were all great. The football game was so crazy. Just seeing those guys up close was pretty wild. This was my second visit; I went to USC first, but I’m from there so this was my first visit staying on campus and all that. I’m looking forward to the next visits.”

Next, the 6-foot-4 combo guard will visit LSU, Iowa, Georgia Tech and Kansas; just don’t expect a cliché list cut announcement from Mosley.

“I’m not gonna do that,” Mosley said matter-of-factly. “I’m just gonna make my decision. I don’t think there’s a need to cut my list or anything like that. My goal is to have a decision by December, so I’m focusing on learning all that I can from the schools that are recruiting me.”

Mosley came out of the gates on fire this spring, playing consistently strong in the Under Armour Association and shining at multiple camps in the summer.

His emergence was a carryover from a strong junior season at St. Francis where he pumped in 22.5 points a game.

That consistency caught the eye of reigning Chipotle Nationals championship coach Kevin Boyle at Montverde Academy.

“I wanted to take my game to the next level and there isn’t a better place to do that than Montverde,” Mosley said. “I know that I’ll grow here and learn a lot and play with and against the best players in the country. I’m already seeing how this is gonna have me best prepared for the next level.”

Mosely thrived as a playmaker and shotmaker in the intrasquad scrimmage on Wednesday as a line of college coaches looked on from the sideline.

His ability to thrive at either guard position and pester opposing guards for 94 feet had coaches drooling at the possibilities.

“I feel like the best scenario for me would be a system that gives guards freedom and likes to play fast,” Mosley said. “I definitely want to have a close relationship with the staff, so that’s one of the things that I’ll definitely be looking for over the next couple of months. I’m just putting it all together right now and staying open.”