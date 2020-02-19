We recently updated our rankings of each class, but where do the country’s best high school players rank against other classes? This week Rivals.com releases our Master Class top 100 ranking of top high schoolers, regardless of class. Obviously, the Master Class ranking needs to use each of our class rankings from 2020, 2021 and 2022 as a guide and there are also a select few from a class that we haven’t ranked yet, 2023, that make the list. So, you won’t see a four-star prospect from 2022 ranking over a five-star from 2021. But, that doesn’t mean that 2020’s No. 40 ranked player can’t rank ahead of a player who ranks higher in the class of 2021. Class strength, experience, overall ceiling and many other factors are included here. Today, we continue with Nos. 61-80. MASTER CLASS: Monday - Nos. 81-100 Tuesday - Nos. 61-80 Wednesday - Nos. 41-60 Thursday - Nos. 21-40 Friday - Nos. 1-10 2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position 2022 Rankings: Top 75

No. 60 - Khristian Lander

A speedy playmaker who can push tempo and defend at a high level. He could end up moving up a class to 2020 by the end of the summer.

No. 59 - Max Christie

One of the most skilled players on the list, plays with a high-level IQ and has good positional size. Shoots the ball very well from deep to complement his playmakng.

No. 58 - Adam Miller

An Alpha type scorer who really gets things going off the dribble. Likes to be physical and can be a tough defender when he’s got his mind set. Illinois fans are expecting big things next fall.

No. 57 - Marcus Bagley

The younger brother of former five-star Marvin Bagley III, the Arizona State signee has made a name for himself. A big wing athlete who can shoot, his stock has skyrocketed over the last six months.

No. 56 - D.J. Steward

Chicago bred guard has tremendous speed and is in the upper tier of jump shooters. A McDonald’s All-American who will stretch ACC defenses at Duke.

No. 55 - Isaiah Jackson

Headed to Kentucky, easily one of the most athletic big men in the country. He has to get stronger, but is an elite shot blocker who flies up and down the court.

No. 54 - Matt Bewley

Product of Florida has been extremely impressive as a freshman. Inside out forward who can put it on the floor, plays above the rim and already dominates older players.

No. 53 - Devin Askew

Yet another Kentucky-bound senior, he can shoot jumpers and is capable of playing point or shooting guard. Was originally slated to graduate with the 2021 class.

No. 52 - Cameron Thomas

An explosive scorer who loves to let it fly from deep. He’ll be expected to step in and put up numbers the moment he arrives at LSU.

No. 51 - Trevor Keels

He has become one of the hottest recruits in the class of 2021. Always rises to the occasion and is known as a big shot-maker. Duke and North Carolina recently offered.

No. 50 - Kendall Brown

A native of Minnesota, he’s established himself as an elite two-way player at Sunrise Christian. Big wing is an elite defender with well above average athleticism.

No. 49 - Jarace Walker

It’s hard to believe he’s only a high school sophomore because he looks like and is as athletic as many college sophomores. Ball handling wing who is learning to produce more consistently.

No. 48 - Earl Timberlake

May have one of the top 10, or even five, college-ready bodies in the country. Long arms, big shoulders and he’s tough to stop off the dribble. He’ll be able to play at least three positions at Miami.

No. 47 - Harrison Ingram

One of the smartest players to make the Master Class list, he’s a big wing with lots of skill. Has a Paul Pierce-type body and pace to the way he plays his well-rounded game.

No. 46 - Aminu Muhammed

The most physically strong wing in the junior class, he’s shredded local competition while putting up huge numbers as a scorer and rebounder. Always produces.

No. 45 - Jeremy Roach

The heir apparent to Tre Jones at Duke, he’s come back in a major way from a knee injury that cost him his junior season. A big-time athlete who has been named a McDonald’s All-American.

No. 44 - Nathan Bittle

Few big men can shoot from deep the way he can. His 6-foot-11’ish frame is starting to fill out and he has some nasty in him. A potentially elite post from out West.

No. 43 - Josh Hall

He’s the jewel of N.C. State’s top 10 ranked recruiting class and has proven himself as a legitimate five-star talent. Great size for a wing, can shoot and should be an impact player in the ACC.

No. 42 - Walker Kessler

North Carolina is hoping that this five-star big man can help to erase 2020’s nightmare of a season. Runs well enough but it’s his ability to shoot that has propelled him to five-star and McDonald’s All-American status.

No. 41 - Sharife Cooper