We recently updated our rankings of each class, but where do the country’s best high school players rank against other classes? This week Rivals.com releases our Master Class top 100 ranking of top high schoolers, regardless of class. Obviously, the Master Class ranking needs to use each of our class rankings from 2020, 2021 and 2022 as a guide and there are also a select few from a class that we haven’t ranked yet, 2023, that make the list. So, you won’t see a four-star prospect from 2022 ranking over a five-star from 2021. But, that doesn’t mean that 2020’s No. 40 ranked player can’t rank ahead of a player who ranks higher in the class of 2021. Class strength, experience, overall ceiling and many other factors are included here. Today, we continue with Nos. 61-80.

No. 80 - Clifford Omoruyi

Undecided between Arizona State, Auburn, Connecticut, Kentucky and Rutgers, he’s a beastly big man who plays above the rim and cleans the glass. Has added significantly to his offense over the past few months.

No. 79 - Mark Williams

A potential big-time shot-blocker who can run the floor. Has added some strength and aggression at IMG as a senior and will help anchor the interior at Duke next season.

No. 78 - Hunter Dickinson

Headed to Michigan, he’s a throwback big man who takes up space and has soft touch. He has an edge about him that will help him early in the Big Ten.

No. 77 - Scoot Henderson

One of the top young guards in the Southeast. Explosive driver who gets to the rim and can be dangerous as a pull-up shooter. Stormed onto the scene in the summer of 2019.

No. 76 - Micah Peavy

The latest in what is becoming a long line of talented wings to pick Chris Beard and Texas Tech, he’s a big-time athlete. One of the best defenders in the country and has big upside as a finisher at the rim.

No. 75 - Skyy Clark

Extremely skilled and gifted with the ball in his hands as a scorer or playmaker. He’s already putting up huge offensive numbers as a sophomore.

No. 74 - Daimion Collins

The potential is starting to turn into more production. Slim big man can really run the floor, plays above the rim and could be a big-time shot blocker down the road.

No. 73 - Lee Dort

Already one of the biggest and strongest post players in the country as just a sophomore. He tries to dunk everything and is due for a big spring and summer.

No. 72 - Sadraque Nganga

A hybrid big man, the sophomore can play in the post or attack off the dribble when facing the hoop. Has upside to rise quickly up the list as he gets stronger.

No. 71 - Brandon Miller

An intriguing wing from the Nashville area with length and athleticism. If he proves himself as a shooter the sky is the limit.

No. 70 - Mark Mitchell

One of the top prospects in the Midwest. Has the size and strength to play as a either a small-ball four man or the skill to play as a big wing.

No. 69 - Lance Ware

On his way to Kentucky next season, he’s an energetic big man. He needs more strength, but plays hard, rebounds and is dangerous as a short to medium range jump shooter.

No. 68 - Nimari Burnett

A natural perimeter scorer who has long arms and a good frame to build on. Looks to have the toughness required to play at Texas Tech.

No. 67 - Manny Obaseki

A pure scorer, he’s among the best at creating offense for himself off the dribble. Great first step, his confidence is never shook.

No. 66 - Dariq Whitehead

Only a sophomore but in the upper tier of athletes in the country. Explodes to the rim for dunks, is just scratching at the surface of his potential.

No. 65 - Kijani Wright

He looks like a young Julius Randle and plays with just as much toughness and physicality. One of the West Coast’s premier big men recruits.

No. 64 - Omaha Biliew

The first freshman to make the list, he’s already made waves during USA Basketball events. Good skill and athleticism to go along with his size and his future is promising.

No. 63 - Hunter Sallis

Perhaps the best prospect from the state of Nebraska during the Rivals.com era. A big guard who passes as well as any player at his position and an athletic scorer who is still only 16 years old.

No. 62 - Peyton Watson

One of the fastest rising prospects on the West Coast. He can slash and get streaky from deep and has to be on the short list of best wing defenders in the country.

No. 61 - Moussa Diabate