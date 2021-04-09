Basketball Recruiting - Malik Bowman is loaded with tools, collecting offers

There is a lot to like about a player who possesses size, skill and positional versatility. At the Big Shots Boo Williams Tip Off, 6-foot-8 prospect Mailk Bowman of Bishop Walsh (Md.) showed he possesses all of these tools - and more.

“I can play the one through the five on the floor," the 2023 prospect said. "I can run the team, bring the ball up the floor or I can go on the block, block some shots, rebound - do whatever you need me to do on the floor, really.”

College programs have taken notice of Bowman's unique style.

“I have offers from Seton Hall, San Diego State, Georgetown, West Virginia, Virginia Tech," he said. "I would say we are hearing the most from Georgetown and Seton Hall right now.”

