Basketball Recruiting - Malik Bowman is loaded with tools, collecting offers

Malik Bowman is loaded with tools, collecting offers
There is a lot to like about a player who possesses size, skill and positional versatility. At the Big Shots Boo Williams Tip Off, 6-foot-8 prospect Mailk Bowman of Bishop Walsh (Md.) showed he possesses all of these tools - and more.
“I can play the one through the five on the floor," the 2023 prospect said. "I can run the team, bring the ball up the floor or I can go on the block, block some shots, rebound - do whatever you need me to do on the floor, really.”
College programs have taken notice of Bowman's unique style.
“I have offers from Seton Hall, San Diego State, Georgetown, West Virginia, Virginia Tech," he said. "I would say we are hearing the most from Georgetown and Seton Hall right now.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Georgetown: “Georgetown is where my hometown is, D.C. They have been contacting my coach and my granddad a lot. I grew up knowing about them and what they are doing.”
Seton Hall: “I think I can fit into what they do, their system, real well. I got a good connection with the school up there. Dimingus Stevens was a teammate of mine, he is up there, he tells me about them.”
*****
WHAT'S NEXT
“One thing I am looking for is a program who will let me play, let me play my natural game, one who won’t just put me at the four or the five because of my size, but let me play mismatches with my natural game.” Bowman said, “Growing up in the DMV, I did grow up a fan of Maryland. I wouldn’t call them a dream scenario or anything, but they are most definitely a school I want to hear from.”