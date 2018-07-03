Skilled big man Vernon Carey Jr. has once again held onto his spot atop the 2019 rankings. The question is, can Carey hold onto the top spot all the way through the final rankings? Or, will somebody from the field catch him? As usual, National Basketball Analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans have Rival Views.

It's not often that a player is able to hold onto the No. 1 position all the way through their high school career. But so far, Carey has been able to fight off all of the competition. Heading into the spring, I had felt that he might finally get passed and I had my eye on James Wiseman as the guy who would do it.

There's long been a debate about who is better and while Wiseman is a little taller at seven-feet, a better athlete and seems to have the "upside" edge, the one thing he hadn't done is outplay Carey head-to-head. He didn't get to face Carey in the spring and frankly didn't have a good enough spring to take away the No. 1 spot from Carey. But he'll get his opportunity at Nike's Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C. next week.

Instead, the guy who put the most pressure on Carey was point guard Cole Anthony and he'll continue to apply pressure. Anthony has been maybe the most productive player in high school basketball and maybe most impressively -- or troubling depending on how you look at it -- is that the 6-foot-1 guard outrebounded both Carey and Wiseman during play in Nike's EYBL.

The other guy that stands out to me as having the potential to snatch the top spot is Jaden McDaniels. McDaniels has the ability to switch multiple positions, is skilled, has 6-foot-9 size and is rapidly coming into his own.

Finally, maybe the most important thing to consider is that while Carey has held onto the top spot, he wasn't exactly dominant during the spring. Most notably, he looked somewhat out of shape and uninspired at times. So while Carey is still the No. 1 player until somebody takes the spot from him, I'd bet on the field eventually overtaking him.