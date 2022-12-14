Major programs lining up for 2024 guard Ahmad Nowell
Ahmad Nowell, a four-star point guard, is one of the most sought-after backcourt prospects in the 2024 class, as his offers indicate. A well-built guard with defensive upside and driving ability, as well as outside shooting potential, Nowell has all of the projectable traits of a good college guard.
Nowell spoke with Rivals’ Travis Graf about the latest happenings in his recruitment.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Tennessee: “Coach Rod (Clark) is definitely my guy. Our relationship is good. It’s like a big bro type of thing. He calls and checks up on me and sees how my games go. Tennessee plays hard and they fit my style with ball screens and stuff like that.”
Louisville: “Louisville’s getting off to a bad start, but I have a relationship with a couple people on their coaching staff. They definitely know a lot about the game, which is good, and they can also help me get to the next level.”
Villanova: “Villanova has always had a good culture. ... They always have a good culture. Losing Jay Wright was a bummer, but their head coach now is definitely a great guy.”
Kansas: “Kansas is really good, you know, coming off of what they just did last season. It’s really good, they’ve got a good culture over there and leadership.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Nowell also mentioned Seton Hall as a team recruiting him hard on the trail. He projects as a good college point guard and will bring a winning mentality to any program he joins in a couple of years.
Tennessee and Villanova have positioned themselves well early on, but this one has a long ways to go and more schools will continue to jump in with offers.