SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - One of the more intriguing prospects in the class of 2024, Vyctorius Miller has a healthy list of early scholarship offers and a host of other schools kicking the tires on his recruitment.

The picture of his recruitment is yet to fully develop, however, as Miller is yet to take many visits of any kind. Rivals recently chatted with the four-star guard about where things stand and what could be next in his process.

*****

ON PAST VISITS:

“I took one. I took an unofficial to Kansas, but that’s it so far.”

ON HIS TRIP TO KU:

“It was cool. I liked it. You can just tell it’s a winning atmosphere and the guys there really took me under their wing. I was mostly under Jalen Wilson’s wing while I was there.”

ON WHAT IMPRESSED HIM MOST ABOUT KANSAS:

“It’s lit. I’m not gonna lie. We went to a game. Then, they have a little club scene so we went over there. It was just mostly nice to see day-to-day life over there at Kansas and see the dorms and see how they do it.”

ON OTHER VISITS HE HOPES TO TAKE:

“I want to check out USC, Gonzaga and LSU. Some others, too.”

ON USC:

“That’s my hometown. Going over there always just feels like home to me. I have a cousin and uncle (Romeo Miller and DeMar DeRozan) that went there, so that’s cool. It’s all just really comfortable for me.”

ON LSU:

“At LSU, that’s a family environment, too. Every time I’ve been on the campus when I was younger, I liked it. I’ve only been there when I was younger because I have my family from New Orleans.”

ON WHICH COACH FROM LSU IS RECRUITING HIM:

“Coach [Ronnie] Hamilton.”

ON GONZAGA:

“I like how they play. They get up and down and they have some really good players come from there. It’s important to me that they let their guys rock out.”

ON THE MOST IMPORTANT THING TO HIM:

“I want a place that is going to let me play and rock out and be myself. Sometimes, I’m not going to have the best game. I need a place that is going to help me through adversity and be there for me like a family.”