PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1TMURYUFpYODhTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVMxRFhQWlg4OFMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1TMURYUFpYODhTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Mail Call: Indiana, UConn, Providence, transfer portal

Meleek Thomas
Meleek Thomas (Dan Rainville-USA TODAY NETWORK)
Rob Cassidy • Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Recruiting Director
@Cassidy_Rob

This Thursday brought a mail call along with it, as Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy turned to the web in order to solicit and answer wide-ranging questions related to college basketball recruiting and the sport as a whole.

Below, Cassidy dives into queries about UConn’s search for a lead guard, the state of Indiana recruiting, the effect the transfer portal is having on high school prospects and more.

MORE CASSIDY: Five programs that have elevated their recruiting profiles

*****

2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2026 Rankings: Rivals150

Transfer Portal: Full coverage | Player ranking | Transfer tracker | Player search

*****

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW4gSW5kaWFuYSByZWRlZW0gaXTigJlzIDIwMjQgcmVjcnVpdGlu ZyBjbGFzcyBlZmZvcnRzIHdpdGggYSBuaWNlIDIwMjUgY2xhc3Mgb3Igd2ls bCBNVyBlbWJhcnJhc3MgaGltc2VsZiBhZ2FpbiBhbmQgd2hpZmYgb24gYWxs IG9mIGhpcyBwcmlvcml0eSB0YXJnZXRzPzwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRyYXZpcyBM YWtlIChAdHJhdmlzamxha2UpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vdHJhdmlzamxha2Uvc3RhdHVzLzE4MjMzODU4MTI1OTMxNTYzMzU/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDEzLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The 2024 cycle obviously didn’t end the way Indiana fans wanted, but I know a lot of programs that would take the “embarrassing” haul Mike Woodson managed to collect this offseason. That said, the answer to your question depends almost entirely on how this season shakes out.

Losing five-star commit Liam McNeeley to UConn late in the cycle last year was a direct result of the hit Mike Woodson’s public perception and job security took by his limp to the finish last year. It was also a microcosm of the biggest issue that faces Indiana recruiting today. In talking to prospects, it’s clear they are impressed by Woodson’s NBA pedigree and ability to put players in the draft. They also seem to enjoy being around him.

The catch these days is his short leash at IU. Everyone that has paid even a shred of attention to Indiana basketball knows how hot Woodson’s seat will become if he manages to miss the NCAA tournament for a second consecutive year.

Conversely, Woodson starts to look pretty good if this season goes as planned and the Hoosiers qualify for the NCAA tournament for the third time in four seasons, a feat the program has accomplished just once since 2008.

I truly believe Indiana has a legitimate shot to land ​​Braylon Mullins, Jalen Haralson and Bryson Tiller if the ship appears to be righting itself this season. If not, the conversation about what’s next will become difficult to say the least. It certainly feels like the next year of Indiana recruiting is all about the program staying out of its own way. Nobody is expecting a national title in 2025. Instead, simple marked improvement could yield major spoils on the trail.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH INDIANA FANS AT THEHOOSIER.COM

*****

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaG8gZG8geW91IHRoaW5rIHRoZSBGcmlhcnMgd2lsbCBmaW5pc2gg dGhlIDI1IGNsYXNzIHdpdGggYXQgUEc/IFJlZWNlLFdlc3Qgb3IgTGlubyBN YXJrPzwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENocmlzIFp1bGV0YSAoUENCQiBmYW4gcmVjcnVp dGluZyBzcGVjaWFsaXN0KSAoQHhUZWFtWnVsZXRhMjR4KSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3hUZWFtWnVsZXRhMjR4L3N0YXR1cy8xODIz MzYwMTU2NzE5MDgzOTE3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAx MywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

First of all, Providence will need to get Jalen Reece back on campus if it hopes to land his pledge. The good news is that I was recently told by somebody that would know that Providence, Cincinnati and Ohio State were the three most likely landing spots for the four-star guard, with LSU running in a close fourth.

With that in mind, I think Jake West would be a remarkable backup option should the Friars exit the Reece sweepstakes. The three-star point guard is perhaps a bit undervalued because of his size, but his summer spoke for itself.

Will West have an NBA career? Of course not, but his skill set and consistency are extremely translatable to the college game. A world exists where West outperforms a number of prospects ranked in front of him at the college level. I don’t see the Friars having to go much further down their list of point guard options, as they seem like a nice fit for West if they decide to push for his commitment. An early August unofficial visit has positioned Kim English and company well should they begin to feel Reece slipping away for good.

*****

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaG8gc2hvdWxkIFVDb25uIGZhbnMgZmVlbCBnb29kIGFib3V0IGlu IHRlcm1zIG9mIHJlY3J1aXRpbmc8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHYXJ5IFNhbmRlcnNv biAoQEdhcnlTYW4yMTc4MTc1OSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9HYXJ5U2FuMjE3ODE3NTkvc3RhdHVzLzE4MjMzNTA1ODQwMzM4NjYw NzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDEzLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Judging by everything I’ve heard of late, I’d be shocked if UConn didn’t finish the cycle with either Meleek Thomas or Acaden Lewis in the fold. Which prospect they are pursuing hardest at the time being depends on who you ask, but the tea leaves suggest the defending champs walk away with one of the two hyper-talented guards when all is said and done.

Should UConn land Lewis instead of Thomas, it would mean good news for Arkansas, which is trying to kick down the door to Thomas’ top group, among others. If it’s Thomas that lands in Storrs, programs such as Syracuse, Duke or Auburn stand to see a confidence boost when it comes to Lewis. Either way, It’s exceedingly difficult for me to imagine Dan Hurley coming up empty when it comes to his pursuit of a top-flight point guard.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH UCONN FANS AT UCONNREPORT.COM

*****

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iY3kiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BY2FkZW4gTGV3aXM/PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQW50aG9ueSBTaW5jaGkg KEBBbnRob255U2luY2hpKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0FudGhvbnlTaW5jaGkvc3RhdHVzLzE4MjMzNzUyNzQ2MTM4NzkyNTM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDEzLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Syracuse and UConn are two programs I’ve heard linked most closely to Lewis through the rumor mill recently. Of course the fact that he took an unofficial visit to Duke, and there’s no telling where things may go from there. Should Duke bring Lewis back in for an official and really begin to push, all bets are off. That said, most of the buzz around Lewis at the recent Under Armour Elite 24 Event, a setting in which he shined, concerned the Huskies and Orange.

As noted above, how UConn figures into this situation may depend largely on how things shake out with Meleek Thomas. Thomas landing in Storrs would certainly help Syracuse (and others) in the Lewis sweepstakes, as the Huskies are unlikely to land two lead guards of that stature this cycle.

*****

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaXRoIG1vcmUgcHJvZ3JhbXMgZGlwcGluZyAoYW5kIHByaW9yaXRp emluZykgaW50byB0aGUgcG9ydGFsIG5vdywgd2lsbCB0aGlzIGhhdmUgYSBt YXJrZWQgZWZmZWN0IG9uIG1vcmUgaGlnaCBzY2hvb2wgcGxheWVycyBzbGlw cGluZyB0aHJvdWdoIHRoZSBjcmFja3MgdGhhdCBvdGhlcndpc2Ugd291bGRu 4oCZdD8gIEFsc28sIGJhc2tldGJhbGwgcHJvZ3JhbXMgbm93IGdldCAxNSBz Y2hvbGFyc2hpcHMuICBIb3cgZG8geW91IHNlZSB0aGVtIGJlaW5nIHV0aWxp emVkIGlmIGF0IGFsbD88L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIExvZ2ljaWFu IChAQmJhbGxfV2FyMykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9C YmFsbF9XYXIzL3N0YXR1cy8xODIzMzUzNDI5OTE5NDgyMzMxP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxMywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

I don’t think “slipping through the cracks” is the exact phrase I’d use, but it’s clear that the portal is already impacting high school prospects in a major way. There are players that would have been no-doubt high-major prospects slipping to mid-major programs in recent classes, as players at the bottom of the high-major heap are now essentially being forced to play a “prove-it season” at the mid-major level before being “called up.”

Is it fair or ideal? Probably not, but the game is the game. In last year’s class alone, I’m quite confident that players such as Luke Bamgboye (VCU), Makhan Diouf (Fresno State) and Tyrone Riley (San Francisco) would have landed at high-major programs if the old transfer rules were still in place. Whether the shift has been a net positive or net negative for college hoops depends on your perspective, but it’s been unequivocally bad for high school prospects. That much is not debatable.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTkxNDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Jhc2tldGJhbGxyZWNydWl0 aW5nLnJpdmFscy5jb20vbmV3cy9tYWlsLWNhbGwtaW5kaWFuYS11Y29ubi1w cm92aWRlbmNlLXRyYW5zZmVyLXBvcnRhbCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkg ewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQi KSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0 IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZl cmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhl IGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29t L2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9y ZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGlt ZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9 MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYmFza2V0YmFsbHJlY3J1 aXRpbmcucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZtYWlsLWNhbGwtaW5kaWFuYS11 Y29ubi1wcm92aWRlbmNlLXRyYW5zZmVyLXBvcnRhbCZjNT0yMDIyNzE5MTQ3 JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBF bmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==