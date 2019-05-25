ORANGE, Calif. -- The Magic Memorial Day Classic is one of the best venues on the circuit for scouting West Coast talent and 2020 shooting guard Ian Martinez took advantage of the spotlight. Martinez put himself on the national map while others impressed on opening night.



MARTINEZ UNDER THE RADAR NO LONGER

During the winter, fellow national analyst Corey Evans was impressed by what he saw out of junior combo guard Ian Martinez who he saw light it up for his high school team. But, it was just one game and we wanted to see more of him. Friday night I had my first opportunity to see Martinez in person and needless to say I was very impressed. Playing for the SoCal All-Stars, Martinez did it all. He swished deep jumpers, made crisp and clever passes and when the time called for it he dialed up his athleticism to go over defenders. Simply put, Martinez is as explosive off the floor as any other guard I've seen in the class of 2020 and he's a guy we need to make room for in the national rankings as a four-star prospect when we update here in the near future. A native of Costa Rica, Martinez is also an impressive communicator and plays with an energy that is infectious. Arizona, Mississippi (where he's going to visit in June), USC and Utah have put a lot of work in on him already and the word about how good he is will be making way out of Southern California and the West Coast soon.



SILVA EMERGING AS ONE OF THE TOP 2021 POINT GUARDS OUT WEST

Another player I would be good with moving into the national rankings as a four-star, this time in 2021, is Sacramento (Calif.) Jesuit point guard Isael Silva. He runs with the Compton Magic's Premier team and he is impressive playing up in the 17U level. Silva has great pace, he can make shots, he's athletic off the dribble and he has outstanding body control. He gets to his spots at will, makes proper reads and has improved significantly since I first saw him back in September at the Pangos All-West Frosh/Soph camp. Utah is his first high major offer and has made an impression. Stanford hasn't offered yet but has hosted him unofficially multiple times and Virginia recently jumped in after Tony Bennett watched Silva during April. I could see Silva reminding UVA fans some of Ty Jerome and the state of California has been good to them for point guards so the Cavs could be a program to watch here. Fresno State, Montana and UTEP are among his other early offers.



FRIDAY NIGHT NOTES