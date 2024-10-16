LSU lands four-star point guard Jalen Reece

Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores what LSU is getting in Reece as well as what landing his pledge means for the big picture of Tigers hoops.

LSU landed its point guard of the future on Wednesday evening, when four-star prospect Jalen Reece chose the Tigers over Cincinnati and Providence. One of the top point guards in the Rivals150, Reece plays his high school ball at Florida’s Oak Ridge High School and runs with the Florida Rebels on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Reece self-identifies as a pass-first point guard and that’s an accurate description in some ways. That said, he took strides as a scorer this year as he’s added significant muscle and became a much more reliable shooter from deep. He still isn’t going to take over many SEC games from a bulk scoring standpoint, but he’s a much more reliable option than he was a year ago on that front.

Where the 6-foot-1 guard shines brightest, however, is pushing the break, making wise decisions with the ball and finishing through contact at the rim. Reece has an incredibly good feel for the game, which manifests itself when it comes to dictating pace and also creating shots for both himself and his teammates.

Defensively, Reece plays bigger than his listed length in the open floor thanks to a strong upper body and impressive lateral quickness.

He may not blow anyone away with his size or his scoring number, but he is clearly among the most well-rounded and consistent point guards in this class.