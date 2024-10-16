Advertisement

Published Oct 16, 2024
LSU lands four-star point guard Jalen Reece
circle avatar
Rob Cassidy  •  Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Recruiting Director
Twitter
@Cassidy_Rob
info icon
LSU landed its point guard of the future on Wednesday evening, when four-star prospect Jalen Reece chose the Tigers over Cincinnati and Providence. One of the top point guards in the Rivals150, Reece plays his high school ball at Florida’s Oak Ridge High School and runs with the Florida Rebels on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores what LSU is getting in Reece as well as what landing his pledge means for the big picture of Tigers hoops.

WHAT LSU IS GETTING 

Reece self-identifies as a pass-first point guard and that’s an accurate description in some ways. That said, he took strides as a scorer this year as he’s added significant muscle and became a much more reliable shooter from deep. He still isn’t going to take over many SEC games from a bulk scoring standpoint, but he’s a much more reliable option than he was a year ago on that front.

Where the 6-foot-1 guard shines brightest, however, is pushing the break, making wise decisions with the ball and finishing through contact at the rim. Reece has an incredibly good feel for the game, which manifests itself when it comes to dictating pace and also creating shots for both himself and his teammates.

Defensively, Reece plays bigger than his listed length in the open floor thanks to a strong upper body and impressive lateral quickness.

He may not blow anyone away with his size or his scoring number, but he is clearly among the most well-rounded and consistent point guards in this class.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE TIGERS

From an LSU perspective, Reece’s recruitment looked like an uphill battle at times. His family has deep ties to the city of Cincinnati and the Bearcat program, and even Providence made a hard late charge. It was the Tigers, however, that closed best down the stretch.

According to those close to the point guard, the “true college atmosphere” at LSU played a large part in his decision. So did his long-standing relationship with Tigers head coach Matt McMahon, who was among the first to prioritize the four-star guard.

Reece is the third member of LSU’s 2025 class and joins fellow four-star prospects Mazi Mosley and Matt Gilhool on the Tigers’ commitment list.

