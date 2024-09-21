London Jemison is off the board to Alabama

In the end, London Jemison couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be in an offense that seemed tailor made for his particular skill set, picking Alabama over Kansas and Louisville on Saturday.

“I chose Alabama to win basketball games and maximize my upside,” Jemison said. “Coach (Nate) Oats has had proven success developing talent—especially players with my physical makeup and shooting gravity. I’ve grown close with the entire staff throughout the recruiting process and I’m excited to be joining the program and helping continue its success.”

The versatile 6-foot-7 forward was a productive force all summer for Expressions Elite in the Nike EYBL, averaging 13.1 points. 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists a game.

His turning point of the summer came during the NBPA Top 100 Camp where he had consistent dominant showing against the country’s top prospects, regardless of shoe affiliation.

Jemison’s ability to impact the game in a multifaceted way is his greatest strength, using his elite footwork to out-maneuver more stationary bigs in the paint and his motor to clean up the glass on both ends of the floor.

His ability to space the floor and efficiently knock down shots from the perimeter makes him a headache of a defensive assignment for opposing bigs and he’s capable of defending all five positions on the floor.

Those attributes have a proven track record in Nate Oats’ system which thrives on pace and spacing.

Think Herb Jones and how productive he was as a utility forward who could facilitate, defend and get a bucket whenever it was needed. Jemison could potentially have a similar impact in time.

He joins Ashwaubenon (Green Bay, Wis.) wing Amari Allen to form Oats’ 2025 haul thus far.