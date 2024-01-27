As it is every year, the unveiling of the McDonald’s All American roster earlier this week didn’t go down without its fair share of criticism regarding elite prospects that were “snubbed” by the selection committee. From Asa Newell to Robert Wright, college fan bases flooded social media expressing discontent with their committed prospects being omitted from the game, which tips on April 2 at the Toyota Center in Houston. That got us to thinking about next year’s class of potential All Americans and which prospects won’t have to worry about not suiting up under the famous golden arches. Here are five shoo-ins for 2025. MORE MCDONALD'S AA: Breaking down the rosters | Players who weren't always locks | Most intriguing storylines

Advertisement

Naturally, the No. 1 prospect in the class will be picked for the game, but Dybantsa’s motivation will be retaining the top spot in the class with a likely serious push from Cameron Boozer all year. At 6-foot-8, Dybantsa has the full package on the offensive end and, perhaps more importantly, the mentality and motor to boot. His impact on the outcomes of games transcends the stat sheet, so dethroning him at the top will be an arduous task to say the least. *****

Boozer checks in at No. 2 overall in the Rivals150 and at 6-foot-10 he can play the role of low-post bruiser, marksman and playmaker depending on the situation. Boozer is an elite rebounder with impeccable vision to pass out of double teams. He’s a stat sheet filler extraordinaire. *****

Acuff leads the country’s most grueling conference, the Nike EYBL Scholastic, in scoring, pumping in 22 points a game this season. His ability to use his quickness and strength to get into the lane and finish efficiently then knock down shots from the perimeter keeps the defense off balance and makes him a headache of a defensive assignment. Acuff is an intense competitor on both ends of the floor. *****

Haralson is a super productive big guard (6-foot-7) who uses his size and length to dominate the game on the offensive end. Haralson’s motor stays in overdrive and his ability to score efficiently at all three levels at his size makes even slowing his production a tall order. *****