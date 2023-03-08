PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j
LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj
cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg
aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-08 07:36:36 -0600') }}
basketball
Edit
Latest on Dennis Evans - and a FutureCast vote
Travis Graf
•
Basketball Recruiting
National Basketball Recruiting Analyst
Five-star big man Dennis Evans requested out of his National Letter of Intent to Minnesota on Feb. 24. Since then, he’s not only been granted his release but has received a lot of interest from programs across the country.
Today, Rivals.com national analyst Travis Graf goes over the latest in Evans’ recruitment, with a decision possibly coming in the very near future.
*****
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK: Five-Star Countdown | Biggest questions
2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2025 Rankings: Top 80
Transfer Portal: Latest news
*****
The latest in Evans’ recruitment
Sources tell Rivals that TCU had an in-home visit with Evans on Sunday. The Horned Frogs have been in the thick of this recruitment since the first go-round and have continued to make Evans a priority since he re-opened his recruitment. There’s a relationship and familiarity there between the staff and the five-star big man.
Those same sources tell Rivals that Evans will take an official visit to Louisville this weekend. While the Cardinals have had a down season, Evans and those around him believe in Kenny Payne and his ability to turn around the program. They’re also intrigued by Payne’s track record of developing big men over the past decade.
Missouri is another school that has made calls and thrown its hat in the ring. Dennis Gates has had a terrific first season with the Tigers, increasing their win total from 12 to 23 in year one. The Tigers would love to add the talented 7-footer in Gates’ first full class. But as of now, the Tigers seem to be behind the first two schools mentioned.
*****
FUTURECAST: Evans to Louisville
I placed a FutureCast for Evans to Louisville on Tuesday, and I like where the Cardinals stand heading into their official visit this weekend. Payne and his staff have done a good job of recruiting the top 15 prospect since he re-opened his recruitment. Immediate playing time and need – plus Payne’s player development history – have made them the front-runner down the stretch.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