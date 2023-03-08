News More News
Latest on Dennis Evans - and a FutureCast vote

Dennis Evans
Dennis Evans
Travis Graf • Basketball Recruiting
National Basketball Recruiting Analyst
Five-star big man Dennis Evans requested out of his National Letter of Intent to Minnesota on Feb. 24. Since then, he’s not only been granted his release but has received a lot of interest from programs across the country.

Today, Rivals.com national analyst Travis Graf goes over the latest in Evans’ recruitment, with a decision possibly coming in the very near future.

The latest in Evans’ recruitment  

Sources tell Rivals that TCU had an in-home visit with Evans on Sunday. The Horned Frogs have been in the thick of this recruitment since the first go-round and have continued to make Evans a priority since he re-opened his recruitment. There’s a relationship and familiarity there between the staff and the five-star big man.

Those same sources tell Rivals that Evans will take an official visit to Louisville this weekend. While the Cardinals have had a down season, Evans and those around him believe in Kenny Payne and his ability to turn around the program. They’re also intrigued by Payne’s track record of developing big men over the past decade.

Missouri is another school that has made calls and thrown its hat in the ring. Dennis Gates has had a terrific first season with the Tigers, increasing their win total from 12 to 23 in year one. The Tigers would love to add the talented 7-footer in Gates’ first full class. But as of now, the Tigers seem to be behind the first two schools mentioned.

FUTURECAST: Evans to Louisville  

I placed a FutureCast for Evans to Louisville on Tuesday, and I like where the Cardinals stand heading into their official visit this weekend. Payne and his staff have done a good job of recruiting the top 15 prospect since he re-opened his recruitment. Immediate playing time and need – plus Payne’s player development history – have made them the front-runner down the stretch.

