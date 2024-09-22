Kingston Flemings talks visits, timeline

“There’s no way around it,” Flemings said. “It’s gonna be so hard because all of the schools are really great choices for me. I know that I would be successful no matter which school I went with, and the visits just make things even more hard.”

Kingston Flemings can see the end of his recruitment in sight, and while that truth is exciting, it also comes with some degree of anxiety about how taxing ultimately picking said program will be.

Recently, Flemings cut his list down to Houston, Texas Tech, Texas, Gonzaga and Arkansas.

After two visits to Texas Tech and Texas, the 6-foot-2 point guard hosted the Red Raiders for an in-home visit Friday.

He’ll head to Houston next weekend before finishing up at Gonzaga and Arkansas.

“The first visits were great,” Flemings said. “I just feel like the biggest thing is I’m learning what it would be like if I were to pick the schools.”

Specifically on his visit to Texas, Flemings said he was thoroughly impressed with the strength training program the players undergo.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Flemings said. “They get you right there and they have specific plans to get you ready for each level. That was something that stood out to me. I know that kind of plan would only elevate my game.”

This past summer, Flemings dominated the PUMA circuit, pumping in 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists a game. That was a carryover from a strong high school season, where he averaged 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists at Brennan High School.

He also snagged gold with Team USA in the FIBA U18 3x3 in Hungary last month.

“That was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had,” Flemings said. “I’m always trying to take it up a notch when I’m on the court. That’s with everything; in every aspect of the game. I feel like I grew a lot over the summer for sure.”

To keep with the ascension trend when it comes to his game, Flemings is clear on the type of system that he’ll need to flourish.

“I want to play fast,” Flemings said. “I get downhill, and I love to have shooters around me. I love to pass and kick. I want to be in a system where I’m playing off a lot of high ball screens and things like that. That’s what I’m looking at the most at this point.”

Flemings said he’ll take some time to sort through his thoughts with his family following his visits then come up with a decision “somewhere in November hopefully.”

“The plan is to sign during the early period,” Flemings said. “Right now, I have no idea what I want to do, but I have three more visits and I’m not even thinking about deciding, I’m just focused on having fun on the visits and asking questions and learning all that I can. I know that I’ll make the best decision for me when the time comes.”