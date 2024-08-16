New Kentucky head coach Mark Pope landed his first commitment of the 2025 cycle on Friday, when four-star center Malachi Moreno chose the Wildcats over programs such as North Carolina , Indiana , Arkansas , Notre Dame , Iowa and Ohio State . Below, Rivals explores what UK is getting as well as what the news means for the Pope era in Lexington.

One of the more agile and productive big men in the 2025 class, the 6-foot-11 Moreno’s rare combination of size and quickness makes him an intriguing long-term prospect, but he’s taken great strides from a skill perspective this year as well.

Moreno impacts games as an above average rim-protector, truly elite rebounder and reliable finisher in the paint, but he’s flashed an improving and impressive face-up game this summer and has expanded his offensive production outside the paint. Moreno isn’t going to hurt opponents from the perimeter but doesn’t need to because of how much he changes games under the basket. Defensively, rim-protection is his calling card but he moves well enough laterally to not hurt his team when caught in a switch. His hands might be his most overlooked elite trait, as Moreno catches almost anything and rarely fumbles around with entry passes, which helps his reliability when it come to finishing in the paint.

He’ll take the next step as he adds muscle, becomes a more reliable shooter and more creative as a passer out of the post.