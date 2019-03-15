Kentucky added its third five-star prospect from the current 2019 class on Friday evening, the latest coming in the form of 6-foot-7 small forward Keion Brooks . A talented and polished scorer who will be leaned upon for his versatility next season, Brooks’ commitment is another major win for John Calipari on the recruiting trail.

“Coach Cal (John Calipari), it just comes down to him. He has been able to, you know, what he has been able to do is what I want to do: Be a one-and-done and make millions of dollars playing the game of basketball. Who wouldn’t want to do that, playing the game that I love and making money for it?” Brooks told Rivals.com. “He has just been saying that not everyone is made for Kentucky, but he feels that I have an edge for it and I could come in and help his team.”

Selecting the Wildcats over Indiana, Michigan State, Purdue and UNC, Brooks will provide plenty of diversity in Kentucky's lineup next season. While he does not fill the Wildcats' holes along the frontline he could be used as a small-ball power forward at times, and he helps ease concerns surrounding who might consistently make shots next season. He can provide easier driving lanes for UK’s consistently aggressive, drive-first type of guards.

A native of Indiana that ultimately chose Kentucky over the in-state program, Brooks has won at each level he has competed. He was a major standout on the Nike EYBL circuit last summer, posting per-game averages of 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks. This winter, his La Lumiere squad has remained deep in the hunt for a national high school title as it currently maintains an undefeated record.

Brooks becomes Kentucky’s fourth member of its 2019 class. The Wildcats currently hold the pledges of five-stars Kahlil Whitney and Tyrese Maxey, along with four-star forward Dontaie Allen. PJ Washington, Reid Travis, Keldon Johnson and possibly Tyler Herro are all out the door after this season. UK will remain active this spring in the grad-transfer waters, and the Wildcats will continue to pursue top 10 forwards Jaden McDaniels and Matthew Hurt.