Pitt added another to their 2019 class on Thursday thanks to the commitments of Justin Champagnie. A member of the Rivals150, Champagnie will make the move a year up and reclassify into the 2019 class, giving the Panthers another likely to contribute freshman next season.

The Panthers beat out Dayton, Rutgers, St. John’s and a slew of others for his commitment. There was a thought that they would land both he and his twin brother, three-star junior Julian Champagnie, in a package deal of sorts, though the latter has decided to remain in the 2020 class for now but could always decide to join his sibling at Pitt if the opportunity permits.