“I’m excited,” said Allen, who checks in at No. 19 overall in the Rivals 150. “You know, it’s my first visit, so I just want to see everything. I’ve heard a lot about the visits, so I’m ready to experience it for myself now.”

MONTVERDE, Fla. – Roll out the red carpet in Oxford, the Rebels will get first crack at one of the top guards in 2026 when Montverde Academy’s Kayden Allen visits Ole Miss for his first official.

The trip down south is just the beginning, Allen said that next he’s looking to set up visits to Cincinnati, Louisville, Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn and Georgia Tech, most of which were in attendance to see him on Wednesday.

Still, while he’s clearly not hurting for attention from high majors, his primary focus for ultimately picking a school is “all about the fit.”

“You could be at a big school, but the system might not be right for you,” Allen said. “I want to be somewhere where the coaches really need me and have a plan on how they can use me.”

Shouldn’t be hard for one of the most athletic and gifted scorers in the class.

At 6-foot-5, Allen has optimal size as a scoring guard with the relentless mentality when attacking the rim and doubles as a marksman from the perimeter to maintain a healthy balance, making him a lethal threat on the offensive end capable of effectively playing both guard positions.

After a strong summer in the Nike EYBL, Allen finished off the summer averaging 23 points, six rebounds and four assists a game for Team Loaded at the adidas 3SSB Championships.

The strong finish sets the stage for what should be a stellar high school season at Montverde Academy.

Last season, Allen played sparingly for the Eagles as a part of a roster that some called the greatest ever assembled in high school, featuring Cooper Flagg. Derik Queen and Liam McNeeley.

Now, Allen will get the chance to prove his mettle as one of the team’s go-to players playing in the grueling Nike EYBL Scholastic.

He certainly looked the part on Wednesday, using his elite athleticism, versatility and strength to inflict his will on both ends consistently.

“It’s gonna be fun to get my chance,” Allen said. “I feel like I learned a lot from those guys last year, but I’m confident in what I can do.”

As for when he’ll decide to make things official on the recruitment front, Allen said he doesn’t want a long and drawn-out situation.

“I definitely want to commit before my senior season starts,” Allen said. “I don’t see myself being one of those guys that waits late in his senior year. I have a long way to go, but it goes by fast, so I’m just starting with the visits for now. It’s still all fun for me at this point.”