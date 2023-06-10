Commitment at a glance: Florida lands dynamic 7-footer Jon Bol
Florida head coach Todd Golden picked up an important piece on Saturday afternoon, when the Gators landed a commitment from 7-footer Jon Bol. Rivals caught up with the Sunrise Christian big man following his announcement to discuss his decision and his future at UF.
ON WHY HE CHOSE FLORIDA
I just feel like it’s going to be a great fit for me there in the SEC. Coach [Todd] Golden is a really, really good coach – a young coach. I think, with him in charge, I could actually get myself a championship over there. It’s my dream to be a one-and-done, and I think that is a place for me to do it. They can prepare me for that.
ON HOW HE’D DESCRIBE HIS GAME TO GATOR FANS
“My game is a big-man-type of game. I’m a big man that likes hooping. I just started hooping, like, four years ago but I;ve loved the game since the first day I started playing. My game is electric and full of energy. I’m a mobile big that moves fast and runs the floor hard. I’d say I finish strong around the rim. I’m a really, really good defender and a really and a really good teammate.”
ON HIS OFFICIAL VISIT TO UF
“The one thing that I liked a lot was mostly about the coaching staff. That staff is fun to be around, They are really, really good people – genuine people. Coach Golden is a really good coach, and the whole staff is a family. I always wanted to go to a place with that type of family bond.”
WHAT FLORIDA IS GETTING
Already one of the top rim-protectors in the class, Bol comes with some intriguing and unexplored upside on both ends of the floor. He’s likely to be ready to make a difference as a shot-blocker, rebounder and low-post sorcerer during his freshman season in Gainesville, but he’s a bit limited offensively as things stand. The good news, however, is that he has the hands, agility and dexterity to become a much more diverse scorer down the road if things click. He’s not afraid to put it up from outside, and his stroke has improved in the last year even if he’s not a reliable outside shooter as things stand. A bet on Bol is a bet on his obvious upside due to the fact that he’s been playing basketball for less than five years. He needs to add weight and polish, obviously, but his combination of length, motor and agility make him a rare prospect that could have a massive impact on the college game as he matures.