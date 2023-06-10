Florida head coach Todd Golden picked up an important piece on Saturday afternoon, when the Gators landed a commitment from 7-footer Jon Bol. Rivals caught up with the Sunrise Christian big man following his announcement to discuss his decision and his future at UF.





ON WHY HE CHOSE FLORIDA

I just feel like it’s going to be a great fit for me there in the SEC. Coach [Todd] Golden is a really, really good coach – a young coach. I think, with him in charge, I could actually get myself a championship over there. It’s my dream to be a one-and-done, and I think that is a place for me to do it. They can prepare me for that.

ON HOW HE’D DESCRIBE HIS GAME TO GATOR FANS

“My game is a big-man-type of game. I’m a big man that likes hooping. I just started hooping, like, four years ago but I;ve loved the game since the first day I started playing. My game is electric and full of energy. I’m a mobile big that moves fast and runs the floor hard. I’d say I finish strong around the rim. I’m a really, really good defender and a really and a really good teammate.”

ON HIS OFFICIAL VISIT TO UF

“The one thing that I liked a lot was mostly about the coaching staff. That staff is fun to be around, They are really, really good people – genuine people. Coach Golden is a really good coach, and the whole staff is a family. I always wanted to go to a place with that type of family bond.”