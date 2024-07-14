ROCK HILL, S.C. – It was semifinal Saturday at the adidas 3SSB Championships, and elite prospects turned in gritty performances in victory and defeat as hundreds of college basketball coaches looked on in South Carolina. It was clear that the players were playing with motivated vigor as the window to earn offers for the summer closes by the day. That reality made for special performances. Here are a handful of the players that turned heads in the end.

Alozie was dynamic all afternoon, mixing up his offensive attack and coming up with momentum shifting buckets down the stretch, finishing with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists in a win over Team Loaded to go to the championship. Alozie’s special blend of speed, quickness, explosion and finesse was a confusing cocktail of offense for the opposition.

*****

Ament was a workhorse in the loss to the Utah Prospects, posting 15 points and 16 rebounds. His ability to produce from the wing and on the low block at 6-foot-8 was a devastating combination all game. Ament’s length, footwork and touch made him impossible to stop.

*****

The versatile 6-foot-7 forward was electric in Jalen Green Elite’s 82-68 win over the NY Gauchos on Saturday, posting 36 points and eight rebounds. Grady scored in a multitude of different ways, using his strength to overpower opposing bigs, his efficient stroke to loosen the defense and his break down ability to get to the rim. Grady has been a consistent force all week and picked up an offer from SMU after the big game.

*****

As he’s done all summer, the 6-foot-3 scoring point guard was dynamic in a loss to the Utah Prospects, scoring 18 points, grabbing two rebounds and handing out two assists in a duel with top 2026 point guard Ikenna Alozie. Magwood implored his trademark brand of electric energy, darting past opposing guards all afternoon and draining threes efficiently. Magwood picked up an offer from Kansas after the game.

*****

Moreno’s mobility as a 7-footer enabled him to gain optimal positioning all afternoon and turn in a dominant 21-point, 16-rebound performance in the win over the Compton Magic and elite big man Koa Peat. Moreno’s motor remained in overdrive, impacting the game on both ends of the floor on and off the stat sheet.

*****