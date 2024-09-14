Jordan's Takeaways: Oak Hill Academy practice

MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. – As has been the case for more than 30 years, Oak Hill Academy is a must-stop during the NCAA’s post-summer recruitment period when college coaches are allowed to stop by practices and spend time talking with and evaluating top prospects. This year’s crop of Warriors once again has supreme talent, particularly on the wing and in the backcourt. Here are a few of the prospects that stood out at the practice session.

Lindsey showed all the capabilities of his potential using his length and versatility to be productive throughout the scrimmage. That’s his greatest strength: He’s productive in whatever way you need him to be on and off the stat sheet. His motor and length made him a madman on the offensive glass on Wednesday and his ability to stretch the defense consistently bodes well for his ceiling at the next level.

Muldrew had Creighton head coach Greg McDermott sitting courtside to watch him throughout the practice and he likely only intensified the Bluejays’ pursuit by the end of the day. Muldrew had the capabilities of scoring at will but was masterful at picking his spots and balancing out involving his teammates. He was efficient on all three levels and stepped up to guard the opposing team’s hottest player when the game started to get out of hand.

Williams is a blur on the floor, zipping up and down creating transition offense and hitting open teammates in stride. Williams showed off his elite athleticism, strength and feel, orchestrating the offense and making the right reads in the halfcourt set. Williams has lockdown defender potential with a blue-collar mentality on the defensive end.