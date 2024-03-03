GREENVILLE, S.C. – Three days of high-level hoops yielded lasting impressions that could carryover into the spring and set the tone for postseason all-star games and tournaments. From top tier prospects providing consistency to lesser-known players emerging, here are the players who took home the hardware at the Pete Hollis Invitational this weekend.

MVP: Donnie Freeman

Freeman was all the way in his bag on Saturday, draining his customary mid range jump shots, but also dominating on the glass and stepping out to knock down perimeter shots as well. His quickness bothered opposing bigs and his size was too much to handle for leaner forwards. Freeman brought great energy which only intensified as his dominance grew over the course of the game. From turnarounds to post-up fadeaways, the Syracuse signee completely obliterated the competition to the tune of 35 points and 16 rebounds in a must-win scenario against a top-10 opponent in La Lumiere.

TOP PLAYMAKER: Jeremiah Fears

There was no stopping the Illinois commit all afternoon, despite playing against aggressive defenses. Fears’ ability to change directions then step on the gas and back off of it given the situation is his greatest asset. His best game was a 28-point, four-rebound, four-steal performance in a tough win over CIA.

TOP SNIPER: Darius Adams

Adams was unconscious from three all weekend, draining 9 of 14 from the perimeter and averaging 26 points a game. Adams’ greatest asset is his ability to create off the bounce when teams run him off of the 3-point line.

STOP SLEEPING: Jaion Pitt

Pitt is a coach’s dream; great size and strength, athletic with a multifaceted skill set. The best part is that Pitt is all energy and effort and extremely productive. Pitt impacted the game on and off the stat sheet all weekend and had coaches buzzing about his upside. Currently, he checks in at No. 120 in the Rivals150, but that could change with a logical progression this summer.



Top Bucket-Getter: Amier Ali/John Mobley

The Arizona State signee knows one gear and that’s attack. At 6-foot-9, Ali’s ability to drain NBA-range threes with efficiency is mind-boggling. He’s a volume shooter but brings massive energy on both ends of the floor. Ali also won the 3-point shootout over the weekend and capped things off posting 23 points and seven rebounds in a loss to AZ Compass Prep. The other winner, Mobley, averaged 28.5 points and 5.5 assists over the weekend. Mobley’s craftiness was unmatched and he made contested NBA-range threes often.

TOP FLOOR GENERAL: Robert Wright/Elijah Crawford

This one is a tie; first Wright, a Baylor signee, has proven all season that he’s the engine driving the No. 1 car (Montverde Academy) in the country and backed that up this weekend. Wright had two turnovers all weekend and capped things off with a 19-point, six-assist outing in a win over Orangeville Academy on Saturday. Scott Drew’s offense is in great hands in Waco. Crawford, a Stanford signee, was relentless and tough all weekend, willing the Bobcats to wins, averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists a game. No lead guard showed more resolve and toughness against intense pressure all weekend.

TOP UTILITY MAN: Asa Newell