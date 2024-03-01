GREENVILLE, S.C. – Stars shined on day one of the Pete Hollis Classic as teams jockey for post-season positioning and players turn up their intensity to enhance their standing headed into the all-important spring circuit season. From underclassmen staking their claim to senior stars solidifying their standing here are a handful of the players that stood out on Thursday.

Sadler’s feel and awareness as a lead guard was next level for just a sophomore. His ability to recognize matchup advantages and make reads stood out in a loss to a powerhouse like Brewster Academy. He held his own against Stanford signee Elijah Crawford and elite junior Dwayne Aristode, leading Canyon with 12 points in the loss.

The Stanford signee was nearly impossible to stay in front of for the opposition on Thursday, breezing by guards and making plays in the lane. His penetration opened everything for Brewster all night. Crawford finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a win.

Acuff is the leading scorer in the Nike EYBL Scholastic, evident in how easily he got 17 points and dished out nine assists in the 67-53 win over Orangeville Academy. His ability to get to his spots and mix up his offensive arsenal frustrates defenders and his ability to absorb contact and finish efficiently continues to raise his stock.

McCarty showed the full range of his capabilities in the Ascenders' win over Orangeville Academy, posting up smaller guards, bodying for position in the paint and stepping out to knock down threes. The Houston commit seemed tailormade for Kelvin Sampson's gritty, fast-paced system on Thursday, posting 14 points and four rebounds in the win.

Duval missed all of last summer due to injury, but he’s been making up for lost time ever since. He took advantage of a big opportunity to turn heads on Thursday, posting 15 points, six assists and four rebounds against top junior point guard Darius Acuff in a loss.

Nothing new here, Maryland's latest commit has been dominating the competition all season, anchoring the Eagles in the paint and controlling the boards while proving to be unguardable on the offensive end. Queen posted 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the lopsided win.

