RECRUITING RANKING: Five-star in the class of 2002 DRAFT SLOT: No. 3 overall in 2003 At a time where prospects like Anthony were hopping straight to the NBA, Boeheim’s most famous recruit took the college route. He chose Syracuse on his 16th birthday, getting the pledge out of the way well before his senior season at Oak Hill Academy. Anthony chose the Orange over a long list of other schools, including North Carolina, which was also in pursuit. His one year at Syracuse resulted in Second-Team All-American Honors, a national freshman of the year award and a national championship. Anthony, who led Syracuse in both scoring and rebounding as a freshman, declared for the NBA Draft following the season and was selected third overall. The New York-born star remains one of the most celebrated players in school history and is currently helping guide his son, Kiyan Anthony, a point guard in the class of 2025, through the recruiting process. He already holds an offer from Syracuse.

*****

RECRUITING RANKING: Five-star ranked No 20 in the class of 2010 DRAFT SLOT: No. 4 overall in 2012 A Philadelphia product, Waiters committed to Syracuse as a freshman and before he ever played a single high school game. At the time, he told Rivals that the chance to play with his cousin, fellow ‘Cuse star Scoop Jardine, was a major reason behind his decision. Waters played sparingly in his freshman season at Syracuse but took a massive step forward as a sophomore. His second season at the school saw him earn Big East Sixth Man of the Year honors and average 12.6 points per contest off the bench. Waiters declared for the 2012 NBA Draft and was selected fourth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

*****

RECRUITING RANKING: Two-star in the class of 2006 DRAFT SLOT: No. 4 overall in 2010 Johnson was an under-ranked, under-recruited talent coming out of Texas in 2006. He landed at Iowa State, where he shined as a freshman but battled injuries. He eventually transferred to Syracuse and, because of a now-defunct rule, sat out the 2008–09 season. Things immediately clicked for Johnson under Boeheim, and he was a day-one starter for the Orange once he was eligible to play. His one season on the roster saw him lead the team in scoring and rebounding before he declared for the 2010 NBA Draft.

*****

RECRUITING RANKING: Five-star ranked No. 22 in the class of 2007 DRAFT SLOT: No. 6 overall in 2009 One of the more memorable players of the illustrious Boeheim era, Flynn was an in-state star at Niagara Falls High School and a McDonald's All-American. During his recruitment Flynn told Rivals he grew up dreaming of playing for Syracuse, which made his commitment an easy decision. The Orange represented Flynn’s only high-major offer, in part because most rival coaches long assumed the upstate New York star would land at Syracuse. Georgia and Virginia showed serious interest down the stretch, however. Flynn was named co-Big East Rookie of the Year in his first season in college. As a sophomore, he led the team in both points and assists. He was also named the 2009 Big East tournament's MVP despite the fact his Orange squad lost in the title game. He declared for the NBA Draft following the season and was selected No. 6 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

*****