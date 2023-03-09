Jim Boeheim's top five recruits during the Rivals era
Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure as Syracuse’s head coach started long before Rivals was founded. That tenure ended this week, and it included 10 Big East regular season titles as well as five Final Fours and a national title.
There were countless elite players that thrived under the legendary coach’s tutelage, but today - a day after Boeheim announced his retirement from coaching - Rivals concerns itself with the top draft picks Boeheim produced during the Rivals era. Below, recruiting director Rob Cassidy looks back on the recruitment of five Syracuse stars that helped define the Boeheim era and found their way into the top of the NBA Draft.
Players that were recruited before Rivals existed were excluded.
RELATED: Boeheim out, Adrian "Red" Autry in at Syracuse
*****
RIVALS RANKINGS RELEASE: New Rivals150 | Top storylines in 2024 rankings | Five-Star Countdown | Biggest questions in 2024 rankings
2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2025 Rankings: Top 80
Transfer Portal: Latest news
*****
RECRUITING RANKING: Five-star in the class of 2002
DRAFT SLOT: No. 3 overall in 2003
At a time where prospects like Anthony were hopping straight to the NBA, Boeheim’s most famous recruit took the college route. He chose Syracuse on his 16th birthday, getting the pledge out of the way well before his senior season at Oak Hill Academy. Anthony chose the Orange over a long list of other schools, including North Carolina, which was also in pursuit. His one year at Syracuse resulted in Second-Team All-American Honors, a national freshman of the year award and a national championship. Anthony, who led Syracuse in both scoring and rebounding as a freshman, declared for the NBA Draft following the season and was selected third overall. The New York-born star remains one of the most celebrated players in school history and is currently helping guide his son, Kiyan Anthony, a point guard in the class of 2025, through the recruiting process. He already holds an offer from Syracuse.
*****
RECRUITING RANKING: Five-star ranked No 20 in the class of 2010
DRAFT SLOT: No. 4 overall in 2012
A Philadelphia product, Waiters committed to Syracuse as a freshman and before he ever played a single high school game. At the time, he told Rivals that the chance to play with his cousin, fellow ‘Cuse star Scoop Jardine, was a major reason behind his decision. Waters played sparingly in his freshman season at Syracuse but took a massive step forward as a sophomore. His second season at the school saw him earn Big East Sixth Man of the Year honors and average 12.6 points per contest off the bench. Waiters declared for the 2012 NBA Draft and was selected fourth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
*****
RECRUITING RANKING: Two-star in the class of 2006
DRAFT SLOT: No. 4 overall in 2010
Johnson was an under-ranked, under-recruited talent coming out of Texas in 2006. He landed at Iowa State, where he shined as a freshman but battled injuries. He eventually transferred to Syracuse and, because of a now-defunct rule, sat out the 2008–09 season. Things immediately clicked for Johnson under Boeheim, and he was a day-one starter for the Orange once he was eligible to play. His one season on the roster saw him lead the team in scoring and rebounding before he declared for the 2010 NBA Draft.
*****
RECRUITING RANKING: Five-star ranked No. 22 in the class of 2007
DRAFT SLOT: No. 6 overall in 2009
One of the more memorable players of the illustrious Boeheim era, Flynn was an in-state star at Niagara Falls High School and a McDonald's All-American. During his recruitment Flynn told Rivals he grew up dreaming of playing for Syracuse, which made his commitment an easy decision. The Orange represented Flynn’s only high-major offer, in part because most rival coaches long assumed the upstate New York star would land at Syracuse. Georgia and Virginia showed serious interest down the stretch, however. Flynn was named co-Big East Rookie of the Year in his first season in college. As a sophomore, he led the team in both points and assists. He was also named the 2009 Big East tournament's MVP despite the fact his Orange squad lost in the title game. He declared for the NBA Draft following the season and was selected No. 6 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
*****
RECRUITING RANKING: Four-star ranked No. 29 in the class of 2011
DRAFT SLOT: No. 11 overall in 2013
Carter-Williams hit a massive growth spurt during high school, going from under 6 feet to 6-foot-5 while playing for Rhode Island’s St. Andrew's School. He chose Syracuse over schools such as Providence, Virginia and Villanova, all of which he visited before making his decision. His freshman year saw him crack the rotation, but his minutes were limited because of the presence of other stars in the backcourt, including Scoop Jardine. He started every game his sophomore year, however, and led the Orange to the Elite Eight. The season saw Carter-Williams average nearly eight assists per game and maintain a better than 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. He also averaged nearly 12 points per contest. Following the season, he declared for the NBA Draft and the Philadelphia 76ers later selected him with the 11th pick.