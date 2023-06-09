Friday’s arrival means another Rivals.com hoops roundtable with analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan. This week, the duo weighs in on commitment fits, players that played their ways onto the national radar and college rosters that have them a bit concerned. PANGOS COVERAGE: Cassidy Awards | Cassidy's Takeaways, day one | Cassidy's Takeaways, day two | Kon Knueppel talks

1. WHICH COMMITTED PLAYER IN 2024 DO YOU SEE AS THE BEST FIT WITH THE SCHOOL HE CHOSE?

CASSIDY: There’s a healthy list of options from which to choose here, but I’ll rock with point guard Tahaad Pettiford, an Auburn commit. Pettiford is the kind of high-energy, face-guarding pest that Bruce Pearl loves to watch pressure ball-handlers into mistakes. Few guards in the country are as comfortable playing with the pace of the future Tiger, who moves with breakneck speed without seeming out of control. Pettiford shined alongside fellow high-profile guard Elliot Cadeau, who is off to North Carolina, on the grassroots circuit, so it’s not as though he’ll have issues pairing with fellow highly-ranked recruit Aden Holloway at Auburn. Everything seems to line up between the Tigers and the Hudson (NJ) Catholic High School star, giving Pettiford, who could be a bit limited by his size in some other systems, an extremely low bust factor at the college level. JORDAN: Robert Wright III. Love the possibilities in Scott Drew’s guard-driven offense at Baylor. Wright is so crafty and quick; based on what I’ve seen this spring he’s one of the toughest guards for defenders to keep in front of them. His IQ is his greatest asset, making great reads off of high screens, in transition and in the halfcourt set. Some knock his size (6-foot), but smaller guards have thrived in Waco. Wright has all of the tools to be a household name in March in the near future.

*****

2. WHICH PLAYER THAT YOU DIDN’T KNOW MUCH ABOUT PRIOR TO THE GRASSROOTS SEASON HAS TURNED YOUR HEAD THE MOST?

CASSIDY: I was first intrigued by Nate Guerengomba when I watched him during EYBL Session II in Phoenix. He was set to creep into the rankings based on that weekend alone, but what he did at the Pangos All-American Camp this week turned what would have been a modest Rivals150 debut into an aggressive entrance. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is an intriguing prospect on his worst days and a certified problem on his best ones. A three-level scorer with good length and a solid handle, Guerengomba lit up the scoreboard at Pangos, knocking down nine 3-pointers in one contest on his way to a 20 PPG average. He’ll see his name in the next iteration of the Rivals150, where the top 100 is not out of reach. JORDAN: I wouldn’t say that I was in the dark on Curtis Givens III, I just wasn’t aware of the wide range of his skill set until this spring. Givens runs the show for the top hoops team in the country most years, Montverde Academy, and as such the Eagles keep the stable stocked with five-star talent. Givens fills a roll during the high school season, but this spring he’s showcasing his abilities as a three-level scorer, a playmaker and an on-ball defender. Givens has been one of the most impressive guards in the Nike EYBL, no easy feat by any stretch.

*****

3. WHICH SCHOOL NOT NAMED KENTUCKY ARE YOU MOST CONCERNED ABOUT HEADING INTO NEXT SEASON?

Hubert Davis (AP Images)