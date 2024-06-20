Rivals recently caught up with O'Neal Jr. to discuss his dad’s advice as well as which schools are in the mix to land his eventual commitment.

These days, the six-time NBA All-Star is imparting that wisdom to his four-star son, who plays at Texas’ Dynamic Prep High School and holds multiple high-major offers.

Jermaine O'Neal Jr.’s famous father skipped college, opting instead to enter the NBA Draft back in 1996, when such a move was an available option. Still, O’Neal Sr. is acutely aware of what it’s like to be a high-level prospect with college options.

ON HOW THE RECENT LIVE PERIOD IMPACTED HIS RECRUITMENT:

“I still have the same offers, but SMU jumped on me real hard in the live period because coach [Andy] Enfield is there now, and he was recruiting me really heavily at USC. I like that staff a lot.”

ON VISITS HE HOPES TO TAKE:

“I really want to check out Texas because that’s my home state. I’d like to visit Tennessee, too, because I really like what Rick Barnes is doing there.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN WHICH HE’S INTERESTED:

“Anyone, really. I’m most interested in schools that really pride themselves on being defensive teams. Also, I like schools that really want to develop kids, not schools that just pay kids to go there.”

ON THE ADVICE HIS NBA ALL-STAR FATHER GIVES HIM:

“He’s very in the loop with everything going on. He gives great advice about what to look for and what to stay away from in the recruiting world. ... He tells me to listen closely to what coaches tell me about development and to go back and look at other kids in their past. He also tells me to pay attention to schools that get a kid, use him for a year and then get rid of him. He tells me to stay away from that.”

ON WHAT PART OF HIS GAME HE’S WORKING TO IMPROVE:

“I’m rounding it all out. I feel like I can do a little bit of everything. I just don’t always show all of it at all times. For me, it’s about becoming more consistent with that. I’m really working on showing how I can play above the rim and also make an impact on defense.”