Jeremiah Johnson , a three-star guard in the 2024 class, recently made his Rivals150 debut in the junior class rankings. Colleges from all over the country are showing interest in the promising guard, who could continue to climb up the rankings. He spoke with Rivals about schools in the mix and upcoming visit plans.

Oklahoma State: “Really, it’s the consistency. That was my first offer my freshman year, and ... they’ve stuck around and heavily recruited me. They show the most love, they come to everything. Any time I play and they can come, they come and they text and call me every day.”

LSU: “They’re very consistent now that they’ve been interested in me. They text me almost every couple of days and they send me weekly motivational quotes and stuff. After every game they want to know how I did, and just little stuff like that to show that they’re interested.”

Old Dominion: “They’re a very good program and their coach is very interested in me as a player and getting me to the next level. We are still building our relationship, but they’re very consistent with texting me and sending me stuff about their program.”

California: “Cal’s been real good. They’ve been talking to my coach, Paul Peterson, a lot. They’ve been trying to figure out my game and just seeing how I could fit their program.”

Georgia: “I like Georgia a lot because of how they play and how they let their guards hoop; I like that a lot. They’ve been talking to my coach and pops a lot just trying to figure me out as a person, and trying to get to know me better. They’re trying to build a connection with me as well.”

Clemson: “It’s been real good. They came at the beginning of this school year and they’ve been consistent with me the whole way, talking to me and my coach, phone calls and stuff like that. They’re just building a relationship and they’re planning on coming out this summer and watching a lot.”

Kansas State: “I love their coaching staff and how they go about things. They have a great program and they have my teammate, RJ Jones, going there and he has nothing but positive to say about the school.”

Mississippi State: “They’ve been super consistent keeping in touch, whether that’s on the phone or on social media. We always have a conversation and they love my game and are very interested in me, and they will be watching more this summer.”

Visit plans: “Next time I go back to Oklahoma City I’m going to have one with Oklahoma State for sure. I might set one up with Oklahoma as well.”