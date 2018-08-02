Iwuakor sees offer list explode after strong summer of hustle
LAS VEGAS – Known first for his motor and hard-playing mentality in the frontcourt, Victor Iwuakor has seen his recruitment explode this summer. After completing his time on the travel circuit, Iwuakor discussed why schools have come calling, which programs are in the mix and when a commitment could take place.
“I just love playing defense, and every time that I get onto the court, my mentality is that I just want to give it everything that I have, and it has been working for me pretty good,” Iwuakor said. “Everybody really likes me. They say that I can guard the one through five.”
Close to 25 scholarship offers have come in for Iwuakor, including from Texas A&M, Houston, Baylor and Oklahoma, four programs to which he has already taken unofficial visits. Louisville, Florida, Oregon and LSU have also taken notice, along with a slew of others.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Texas A&M: “They kind of see me as Robert Williams, but as an even better athlete. We play different positions, but they ... talk to me about how they can get me the ball but also get me better.”
Houston: “They just tell me that I could become a great player if I were to go to Houston. I can guard the one through five there, but they also talk to me how they could develop my offense better.”
Baylor: “I have watched them play last year and they play fast, which is my game and how I want to play.”
Oklahoma: “I love them. I like Coach (Lon) Kruger. He is one of the best that I have seen. He is not aggressive on his players. I kind of like the way that he coaches.”
Texas Tech: “I have talked with (head coach Chris Beard) some, but I haven’t had a chance to talk with him a lot one-on-one. He seems pretty cool, and he looks like someone that really develops (his) players.”
Louisville: “They are saying that they love my energy and how hard that I play.”
WHAT’S NEXT & RIVALS’ REACTION
Now that Iwuakor is done with his travel ball career, expect a cut list to be made and visits to be set.
“I will probably narrow things down after Las Vegas and maybe narrow it down to five or eight after I talk with my family,” he said. “I need to talk with my family, and then once I narrow it down I will begin scheduling my visits.”
Iwuakor is a big man that is the definition of a paint presence. He is an elite rim protector, a more-than-solid producer on the glass and an explosive finisher in traffic. While he is a bit undersized (he might be best served as a small-ball 5-man), he makes up for it, thanks to his tremendous length and consistent motor.
Expect a cut list to be made in the coming days and a handful of visits to be scheduled. Most of the Big 12 and SEC has taken a liking to the interior producer, and a signing is likely to come in November.