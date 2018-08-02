Victor Iwuakor Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

LAS VEGAS – Known first for his motor and hard-playing mentality in the frontcourt, Victor Iwuakor has seen his recruitment explode this summer. After completing his time on the travel circuit, Iwuakor discussed why schools have come calling, which programs are in the mix and when a commitment could take place. “I just love playing defense, and every time that I get onto the court, my mentality is that I just want to give it everything that I have, and it has been working for me pretty good,” Iwuakor said. “Everybody really likes me. They say that I can guard the one through five.” Close to 25 scholarship offers have come in for Iwuakor, including from Texas A&M, Houston, Baylor and Oklahoma, four programs to which he has already taken unofficial visits. Louisville, Florida, Oregon and LSU have also taken notice, along with a slew of others.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Texas A&M: “They kind of see me as Robert Williams, but as an even better athlete. We play different positions, but they ... talk to me about how they can get me the ball but also get me better.” Houston: “They just tell me that I could become a great player if I were to go to Houston. I can guard the one through five there, but they also talk to me how they could develop my offense better.” Baylor: “I have watched them play last year and they play fast, which is my game and how I want to play.” Oklahoma: “I love them. I like Coach (Lon) Kruger. He is one of the best that I have seen. He is not aggressive on his players. I kind of like the way that he coaches.” Texas Tech: “I have talked with (head coach Chris Beard) some, but I haven’t had a chance to talk with him a lot one-on-one. He seems pretty cool, and he looks like someone that really develops (his) players.” Louisville: “They are saying that they love my energy and how hard that I play.”

WHAT’S NEXT & RIVALS’ REACTION