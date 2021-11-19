Interest in versatile, energetic Wesley Tubbs expands
Over the past 12 months, Wesley Tubbs’ reputation has grown immensely.
“I am just a dog. I can do anything on the court,” Tubbs said. “I am real versatile; whatever my team needs me to do, play defense, playmaker, whatever we need to win.”
With the growth of his reputation, the Charlotte (N.C.) Northside Christian wing has picked up a lot of interest from college programs.
“I currently have 14 offers: Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Providence, NC State, Elon, Ole Miss and a few more,” Tubbs said. “I have recently visited Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Elon, and Virginia Tech. Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Notre Dame and some more are all talking with me pretty regularly, but haven’t offered yet.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Cincinnati: “I like the culture they got over there. They have a new coach, Wes Miller; he likes how I’m a dog. I like the fast-paced style they play. I think I would be able to go there and play right away.”
Virginia Tech: “They play a little slower, catch-and-shoot style. They are a really well-oiled machine with what they do. Lots of shooters.”
Wake Forest: “They have a new coach, so they are still trying to build over there. They want me to be a part of that building process. And they are in the ACC, so that sticks out for me.”
What he wants in a program: “I am trying to look for a right fit. I want to go somewhere I can play immediately and somewhere that will get me to the next level. Yeah, that’s really it. I am definitely looking to commit on my cousin’s birthday. He passed away a couple of years ago, so Dec. 18, 2022, is when I will look to commit.”
RIVALS' REACTION
The first thing you notice about Tubbs is his energy. He brings an infectious attitude to his team. When watching, you see Tubbs put his handprint across multiple facets of the game.
He has good length and activity, defending off the ball. He is an active rebounder, and while his shooting and ball-handling are still developing, his vision creates opportunities for his teammates - especially in transition.