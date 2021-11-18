I've Got Five On It: The top uncommitted 2022 prospects

Most of the action of the Early Signing Period seems to have come and gone, and most Rivals150 prospects are firmly off the board. There’s plenty of unsigned talent left, however, as 21 of the top 150 players in the country remain uncommitted. Today in I Got Five On It, Rivals.com examines the top five uncommitted prospects in the 2022 class and breaks down where each may eventually land.

No. 4 - YOHAN TRAORE

A rare blend of length and athleticism, the 6-foot-11 Traore runs the floor like a much smaller prospect. His offensive versatility is remarkable and he can be an enforcer in the paint. Unranked before the start of the summer, the Glendale (Ariz.) Dream City Christian star has experienced a meteoric rise and is in play to seize the top spot in the rankings, as current No.1 overall prospect Shaedon Sharpe will reclassify to 2021. WHERE HE MIGHT LAND: Traore recently visited Texas Tech. And while the Red Raiders are certainly in play, Memphis seems like a more likely landing spot. In addition to trips to Memphis and Tech, the five-star big man has also visited Kansas and Michigan. Keep an eye on pro options as well.

*****

No. 11 - MARK MITCHELL

Mitchell is thriving at Wichita (Kan.) Sunrise Christian Academy, to which he transferred this offseason. The long, explosive athlete shines as a slasher and finishes with either hands with regularity. Mitchell has impressed with efficiency as a senior, as the versatile wing seems to have cut way down on taking bad shots. WHERE HE MIGHT LAND: Mitchell has narrowed his list to include just UCLA, Duke and Missouri. UCLA seems to hold a slight edge as things stand but there’s not much to separate the Bruins from the Blue Devils. Missouri seems to be running in third as we approach the five-star’s commitment, which will take place at a yet-to-be-determined date in December.

*****

No. 19 - ZION CRUZ

Cruz has impressive tools. That much has never been disputed. His battle is with consistency. A 6-foot-4 guard, Cruz has great size for the position and knows how to use it to his advantage. He's capable of getting to the basket quickly and effortlessly and creates his own shot off with regularity. His game will evolve as his jumper from range becomes more reliable. WHERE HE MIGHT LAND: Memphis is involved with Cruz as seems to be the front-runner for the time being, while DePaul is involved as well. Illinois kicked the tires on his recruitment but hasn’t pressed particularly hard as of late. North Carolina, which was once the front-runner to land Cruz before exploring other options remains in sporadic contact.

*****

No. 34 - ANTHONY BLACK

Black’s incredible length and athleticism allows him to impact games in a number of ways and also lends itself to versatility. Black is capable of playing either guard spot and rebounds incredibly well for positionally. His offensive game can be a bit erratic, but his ability to shine in other ways helps offset the occasional poor shooting night. WHERE HE MIGHT LAND: Oklahoma State seems to be the smart bet for Black, who is also considering Gonzaga, Arkansas and others. The four-star point guard is expected to make a commitment soon, but he is yet to set a specific announcement date.

*****

No. 38 - ERIC DAILEY JR