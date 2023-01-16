Jackson spoke with Rivals after his commitment to describe what went into his decision.

Five-star guard Ian Jackson committed to North Carolina on Monday during the Hoophall Classic. His list of finalists consisted of North Carolina, Kentucky , Arkansas , Oregon and LSU , but he ultimately decided on the Tar Heels.

Why North Carolina: “Coach (Hubert) Davis and the whole coaching staff, actually, I built a relationship with them that was deeper than just basketball. Coach (Jeff) Lebo, he started it off officially before stepping on campus, then when I got there, all the coaching staff showing love was big time.”

His official visit: “I got a chance to see them play. They played against Notre Dame and the atmosphere was crazy. I got to meet coach Roy Williams and the atmosphere and everything was unmatched.”

When he made his decision: “I made my decision earlier this week. I thought about it, me, my parents, and my coaches, and just decided then.”

How they want to use him: “Coach Davis says he wants to use me to show everything in my game. He wants to use me so I can facilitate, so I can spread the floor, so I can defend, play in the post, and showcase everything.”

Teaming up with Elliott Cadeau: “It’s crazy. I’ve known Elliot for four or five years and I’ve never gotten the chance to play on the same team, so being able to play with each other in college is something crazy.”