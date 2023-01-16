On Monday afternoon, 2024 five-star guard Ian Jackson announced his commitment to North Carolina, choosing the Tar Heels over Kentucky and Arkansas. His commitment helps North Carolina reclaim the No. 1 class in the Rivals team rankings, as he joins five-star point guard Elliott Cadeau and four-star big man James Brown. Rivals’ Rob Cassidy caught up with him yesterday at the Hoophall Classic.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

What he likes about North Carolina: “The family aspect with coach (Hubert) Davis there, coach (Jeff) Lebo on the visit making me feel at home. Just being there, I didn’t feel uncomfortable. I felt like that’s where I should be, from what I thought.” Why North Carolina: “It’s where I picked, I feel like it’s best for me. It’ll be best for me. Individually, I feel like in their system, I’ll thrive and be a one-and-done.” When he came to a decision: “It came to me earlier this week after sitting down with my parents, my coaches. Talking about each and every school, the pros and cons of each school, thinking about each school individually about how they can make me become a pro.”

