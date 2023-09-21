As commitments in the class of 2024 continue to fly off the board, top-100 players and blueblood programs receive most of the national ink, but there’s plenty more taking place below the bolded headlines. Today, Rivals explores some of the more intriguing but under-celebrated commitments of the cycle so far and explains why each could have a much bigger impact than the limited fanfare around their decisions suggests.

Davis is unranked as things stand, but that’s on the verge of changing. The Mountain Brook (Ala.) High School point guard committed to Creighton back in June without much national fanfare, but Davis has serious upside and will see his name in the top 100 when we refresh the Rivals150 next month. At 6-foot-5, Davis has elite positional length, can score off the dribble and has come a long way when it comes to acting as a facilitator. Davis can absolutely light it up from 3-point range when he’s going well and remains an above-average shooter even when he’s not. His commitment is one of the more overlooked big gets of the cycle so far, as the future Bluejay has all the tools necessary to be an All-Big East player down the road if his development continues.

It’s difficult to make national waves in a class that could feature two five-star prospects before all is said and done, so Dylan Grant’s Aug. 28 commitment to Rutgers wasn't met with metaphorical confetti and noisemakers outside of Piscataway. That’s not to say it won’t be important down the road, however. Grant’s offer list may not include a ton of heavy hitters, but the 6-foot-7 forward is a versatile defender that scores around the basket and makes an impact on the glass every time he takes the floor. Grant averaged 12 points and six rebounds per contest in 17 EYBL games this year, shooting 44 percent from the floor while doing so. Grant shines brightest in the paint, but isn’t afraid to let a 3-pointer fly if left unchecked, which suggests he could improve upon the 8-for-29 he shot from distance this summer. If that happens, Grant could become a very important piece on a Rutgers roster that will have its share of star power.

It’s easy to get lost in the shuffle when it comes to Miami recruiting these days, as the Hurricanes seem to be making waves all the time. So while five-star guard and recent Miami commit Jalil Bethea got most of the national ink, Johnson-Arigu has the makings of an impact prospect as well. For now, Johnson-Arigu is a rim-attacking forward that handles the ball decently for his size, bullies smaller defenders and finishes at the rim through contact. His perimeter game is developing, and his 6-foot-7, 215-pound frame provides the potential for defensive greatness down the road. Johnson-Arigu was a bit of an unknown until just before his junior season, where he started to emerge as a high-major prospect on the adidas 3SSB circuit. Those days are long over now, however, as he’s a lock to see his name in the next Rivals150 due to his versatility and physical tools.

Davis’ move to Overtime Elite seems to have been good for him, as all indications out of Atlanta say that he’s taken to his surroundings and is shining as a member of the upstart pro league. He currently occupies the No. 150 slot in the Rivals150 but should see a bit of a bump when the list refreshes. It’s starting to feel as though Providence may be getting a steal in the 6-foot-point guard, from whom it landed a verbal pledge back in June. Davis, who boasts a wing span much longer than his 6-foot frame, is a legitimate two-way guard that does a little bit of everything, not the least of which is scoring from all over the floor. He held offers from Villanova, Maryland, Illinois and others when he made his decision, but his developing skill set suggests he may have attracted even more opportunities had he waited a couple months to make the call.

