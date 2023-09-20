Miami continued its recruiting hot streak on Wednesday by landing its biggest yet, as No. 17 overall prospect Jalil Bethea announced his commitment to the Hurricanes. The five-star combo guard is one of the most prolific perimeter scorers in the country and chose UM over fellow finalists Kansas and Villanova.

Below, Rivals explores what head coach Jim Larrañaga is getting in the five-star prospect as well as what Bethea’s decision says about the direction of Miami basketball.





IN HIS WORDS

ON WHY HE CHOSE MIAMI

“It was really just the vibe of the whole thing. It was about the way they treated me, everything they showed me, how much they can improve me and all that. I guess mostly, it was about how they are going to improve my game once I get there.”

ON HOW HE FITS WITH THE HURRICANES’ SYSTEM

They say that I can play either the 1 or the 2. I like that because I like both spots equally. Then, I fit because they do a lot in transition and that’s something I fit in with because I like running and playing in transition

ON ASSISTANT COACH DJ IRVING

He definitely helped me feel comfortable. It’s having a familiar face because he’s from where I’m from and used to work within [my grassroots team]. Once I get there, I know I can trust him because I know him and he’s that familiar face.”

ON HIS FAVORITE PART OF HIS OFFICIAL VISIT

“Probably just getting to hang out with everybody. Spending all that time with the players and the coaches helped build that relationship even more and help me know Miami is where I need to be.”