Commitment breakdown: Miami lands top target Jalil Bethea
Miami continued its recruiting hot streak on Wednesday by landing its biggest yet, as No. 17 overall prospect Jalil Bethea announced his commitment to the Hurricanes. The five-star combo guard is one of the most prolific perimeter scorers in the country and chose UM over fellow finalists Kansas and Villanova.
Below, Rivals explores what head coach Jim Larrañaga is getting in the five-star prospect as well as what Bethea’s decision says about the direction of Miami basketball.
IN HIS WORDS
ON WHY HE CHOSE MIAMI
“It was really just the vibe of the whole thing. It was about the way they treated me, everything they showed me, how much they can improve me and all that. I guess mostly, it was about how they are going to improve my game once I get there.”
ON HOW HE FITS WITH THE HURRICANES’ SYSTEM
They say that I can play either the 1 or the 2. I like that because I like both spots equally. Then, I fit because they do a lot in transition and that’s something I fit in with because I like running and playing in transition
ON ASSISTANT COACH DJ IRVING
He definitely helped me feel comfortable. It’s having a familiar face because he’s from where I’m from and used to work within [my grassroots team]. Once I get there, I know I can trust him because I know him and he’s that familiar face.”
ON HIS FAVORITE PART OF HIS OFFICIAL VISIT
“Probably just getting to hang out with everybody. Spending all that time with the players and the coaches helped build that relationship even more and help me know Miami is where I need to be.”
WHAT MIAMI IS GETTING
Possibly the biggest stock riser in the last year, Bethea’s trajectory is encouraging as he seems to add something to his game and improve as a scorer by leaps and bounds every month. The 6-foot-4 guard comes with impressive length and the ability to guard 1-3. It’s his scoring prowess, however, that has become his calling card. Bethea averaged 18.6 PPG in 17 EYBL games this summer and shot nearly 50-percent from the floor while doing so. He has the chance to become a special shooter for Miami, as his smooth, quick-release jumper is already a proven weapon. Bethea shot 42.6% on 115 attempts from behind the arc in the EYBL (including a staggering 50 percent at Peach Jam) and has proven to be one of the more developed perimeter threats in this class when it comes to both production and shot-creation. His length lends him great defensive potential. He rebounds decently for a guard and could become a bit more formidable on the glass as he adds muscle down the road. Bethea will need to grow as a decision maker, as he sometimes makes unwise decisions with the ball in his hands. If he develops as a facilitator he’ll develop the ability to play both guard spots in the ACC due to the fact that he’s grown as a ball-handler over the last year. Either way, however, his versatile scoring ability and work ethic make him a good bet to make a sizable instant impact.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE HURRICANES
Miami has made plenty of noise on the trail as of late, but this is its most important win of the cycle by far. Bethea is the highest rated prospect to choose the Hurricanes in the Rivas Era and the first five-star to choose UM since Lonnie Walker in 2017. 73-year-old head coach Jim Larrañaga and his staff have obviously adapted exceedingly well to the altered landscape of college recruiting and seem to be thriving in the new era.