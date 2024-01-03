December was a busy travel month for Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy, as he hit multiple events and practices throughout the country. Today, in I got Five On It, he empties his notebook and shares five takeaways from a month on the road.



THE RACE AT THE TOP OF 2024 HAS TIGHTENED

Not long ago, somebody unseating mega-prospect Cooper Flagg at the top of the Rivals150 seemed unlikely to say the least. That was before No. 2 overall prospect Airious Bailey went on an absolute tear that started at last month’s City of Palms Classic and has continued through today. These days, however, expressing the thought of flipping the two elite prospects at the top of the rankings won't get you scoffed at the way it would have a month or so ago. That’s not to say that a change will definitely be made. It’s just to note the fact that it’s possible. Bailey’s upside may be even higher than the celebrated Flagg’s should he reach his full potential down the road. Flagg, on the other hand, has a larger, more dominant body of work in his corner. The fact he’s been more visible, reliable and consistent than Bailey for the past year or so. There’s still a month or so to play before the class-of-2024 rankings update, but the conversation is, at the very least, worth starting.

*****

JUSTIN PIPPEN CLICKING AT THE RIGHT TIME

The son of famous late-bloomer and former NBA All-Star Scottie Pippen, Justin Pippen is breaking out as a senior. The 2024 guard had a coming out party at the Hoophall West invitational in early December and has kept his momentum since, winning MVP at the Beverly Hills Tournament in mid December. He’s become a more complete scorer and smarter passer in the last year and has his developing game has paves the way for a new brand of confidence, as Pippen has not shied away from the spotlight this year as one of the leaders of a talented Sierra Canyon that now looks to him to deliver in big games. Pippen was looked at as a fringe high-major prospect a year or so ago, but things have changed this year, as Stanford offered back in November and joined Texas A&M and others on his offer list. Currently unranked, Pippen will likely see his name near the back end of the Rivals150 when it updates in February. Pippen is playing his best basketball at the right time and could well be a steal of an addition late in the cycle for a team looking to fill a scholarship with a contributor.

*****

MINGO BACKING UP HIS RANKING

Kayden Mingo

We’ve been higher than the industry on Long Island Lutheran guard Kayden Mingo for months now. The top-100 prospect has been on a hot streak of his own as a senior, showing out consistently and against top-flight competition. He posted an impressive 15-point effort against Roselle Catholic at the Jordan Brand Holiday Classic last week, which came on the heels of another game-changing effort against Don Bosco at the City of Palms Classic. The 6-foot-1 point guard has developed as a shooter and a ball-handler while retaining his quickness and ability to finish at the rack in multiple ways, including a reliable floater. . The fruits of Mingo’s labor have also resulted in new opportunities, as the junior guard has added Wake Forest, Providence and Virginia Tech to his offer list in the past couple weeks. Mingo already sits at No. 70 in the Rivals150 and the top 60 or so doesn’t seem out of range for him whatsoever moving forward, especially if he takes strides as a facilitator.

*****

BAYLOR CONTINUES TO HANG AROUND FOR VJ EDGECOMBE

V.J. Edgecombe (Rivals.com)

The top uncommitted prospect in the country, V.J. Edgecombe recently narrowed his list to include just Kentucky, Duke and Baylor. The list trimming wasn't exactly shocking news, as the Bears Blue Devils and Wildcats have been seen as the leaders for months, and were reported as such by Rivals a month back. The most newsworthy part of the announcement, which came on Dec. 27, was that it ignores the presence of the NBA G League, which has seemed to be fading as a real player for some time now. If I had to rank the options based on behind-the-scenes buzz, I’d go Kentucky, Baylor, Duke in that order. That said, I’m not nearly confident enough in that to put in anything resembling a pick, All three schools are very much alive, but people close to Edgecombe continues to say slightly different version of the sentence “keep an eye on Baylor,” Edgecombe has set no official timetable for a commitment, but sources say one could come late this month or in early February.

*****

FRESHMAN JEREMY JENKINS HAS ANNOUNCED HIMSELF