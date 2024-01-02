Sophomore Caleb Holt wasting no time taking unofficial visits
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A top-10 prospect and five-star wing in the class of 2026, Caleb Holt will essentially have his choice of colleges by the time he’s ready to make a commitment. Some schools are already heavily involved, however, and the Alabama-based star is in the thick of a long line of unofficial visits.
Holt recently spoke with Rivals about where things stand in his recruitment as well as which visits he’ll be taking in the coming months.
ON UNOFFICIAL VISITS:
“I’ve already been to Auburn, Alabama and Georgia Tech. I’m going to Houston. I’m going to Ole Miss on Jan 13, too. I plan on going to Tennessee and LSU also.”
ON HIS TRIP TO ALABAMA:
“It was a great trip. I got to scrimmage with the team – me and a few guys. It went well. I was frying them. I was down there with Caleb Wilson and a few other guys. That was during football season. Whenever they played Texas.”
ON AUBURN:
“I went to Auburn when they played USC. That was a great game. I had a great time. That was my second time visiting Auburn.”
ON IF HE WANTS TO STAY IN THE SOUTH FOR COLLEGE:
“I really don't know right now, but I’ve noticed the Southern teams are really pushing.”
ON NORTH CAROLINA:
“I just talked to them. They came and watched my practice. They want me to go on a visit. We’re going to talk soon and I'll have more information on that.”
ON IF HE GREW UP A UNC FAN:
“Yeah. I used to be a big fan – you know, I was a fan as a kid.”
RIVALS' REACTION
North Carolina easing its way into Holt’s recruitment is certainly notable, seeing as Holt grew up a UNC fan and hasn’t been shy talking about that fact since he first arrived on the radar.
That said, SEC powers might make extracting Holt from his home state of Alabama or the region at large a bit difficult.
Alabama, Auburn, North Carolina are among the early teams to monitor here