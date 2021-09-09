I've Got Five On It: Prospects on commitment watch

The No. 1 prospect in 2022, Shaedon Sharpe, came off the board to Kentucky on Tuesday. And while his pledge may have been the most anticipated one of the fall, there are plenty of other big names that seem to be close to putting their recruitments to bed. Today, in I Got Five On it, we take a look at five players on commitment watch and explore where each may land.

Proximity to a decision: Whitmore has narrowed his list to include just North Carolina, Villanova and Illinois. He’s yet to set a timetable for an announcement, but we’ve certainly hit the back stretch. The skinny: Whitmore has toured the campuses of both Illinois and North Carolina. His next official visit will be to Villanova on Sept. 17. The Tar Heels remain a threat here, but the fact that the Wildcats have secured what may well be the final visit doesn’t bode well for Hubert Davis and company. Favorites: There’s no such thing as lock in recruiting, but Villanova certainly has a sizable edge in the Whitmore sweepstakes. That said, leads have evaporated on the heels of official visits in the past, so Wildcat fans may want to keep the champagne corked for now.

*****

Proximity to a decision: Wallace will announce his commitment on Nov. 7. The skinny: Wallace has a date set and has taken his share of official visits. He announced his final four on the heels of a late August trip to Kentucky and is now considering just the Wildcats, Tennessee, Texas and UTSA. Wallace is set to visit Tennessee on Sept. 17, and a lot could hinge on how that trip unfolds. Favorite: Kentucky is the clear leader here. The Wildcats recently added No. 1 Sharpe and appear on their way to building a superclass of sorts. Adding Wallace would be another massive step in that direction. Tennessee seems like the biggest threat to steal the five-star’s commitment.

*****

Proximity to a decision: It’s difficult to say. Cruz has scheduled two different commitment announcements before deciding to delay his decision. It’s clear Cruz is hoping to put his recruitment in the past, but a third date is yet to be set. The skinny: Cruz looked like an Auburn lock for some time. North Carolina also once looked like a plausible destination, but it seems as though the Tar Heels have withdrawn from the mix. Auburn could be a player here once again depending on how things shake out with guard Nick Smith, for whom the Tigers remain in play. Still, if Cruz makes the call in the near future, it’s likely to be a team other than North Carolina or Auburn. Creighton was the third team on his list of finalists, but a new contender not previously seen as a serious player is just as likely to win out as the Blue Jays. Favorites: Your guess is as good as mine. Cruz’s recruitment is as intriguing and as unpredictable as things come. Don’t be shocked if a couple schools that were recently thought to be out of the running appear as contenders.

*****

Proximity to a decision: Miller is yet to announce a decision date but has narrowed his options to include two colleges and two professional options. An announcement should come in the fall. The skinny: Miller’s long college finalists are Tennessee State and Alabama. And while a five-star prospect choosing TSU would be a great story, it’s hard to see such a thing taking place in the NIL era due to the fact it would be leaving money on the table. The NBA G League and the Australian NBL round out Miller’s list of finalists. Favorites: Miller is a good bet to turn pro. Alabama is certainly capable of throwing a wrench in those plans. Miller visited Tuscaloosa in June and came away from the trip especially high on the Tide. Still, beating out pro options will be an uphill battle for Nate Oats.

*****