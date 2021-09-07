Top 2022 prospect Shaedon Sharpe commits to Kentucky

The No. 1 prospect in the class of 2022 is officially off the board, as five-star guard Shaedon Sharpe made the call for Kentucky on Tuesday. Sharpe chose the Wildcats over a long list of major programs including Arizona, Kansas and Oklahoma State as well as multiple lucrative professional options. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what the big news means for John Calipari’s program.

***** 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 *****

WHAT KENTUCKY IS GETTING

Sharpe is the No. 1 prospect in America for a reason and comes with an incredibly high floor, as his game is college-ready in a lot of ways right now. The five-star guard is an elite athlete that has made noise via highlight reel dunks, but his game is much more than flash. The 6-foot-5 guard can fill it up from 3-point range, and nobody in the class is more capable of creating his own shot off the bounce. His versatility and explosiveness makes him beyond difficult to defend, and that was apparent during this year’s Peach Jam, which saw Sharpe average 24 points on 47.5-percent shooting against elite competition. He’s also one of the better rebounding guards in the county and comes with elite length, which will provide tremendous defensive versatility. He’ll need to become more disciplined and active on the defensive end.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE WILDCATS

Sharpe is the second commit in the Wildcats’ 2022 class, joining four-star point guard Skyy Clark. If his ranking holds, he’ll be the first top overall prospect to sign with UK since Skal Labissiere in 2015. Still, it’s possible Sharpe’s pledge – massive as it is – could be the start of something even bigger. Today’s news may well be the foundation of a super class of sorts, as Kentucky is expected to land five-star guard Cason Wallace when he announces in November. It’s also a serious player for both Dereck Lively (No. 3 overall) and Chris Livingston (No. 8 overall). And while nothing is a sure thing, there certainly seems to be a non-zero chance that Calipari ends this cycle with four top-10 players in the fold. So much for last year’s 9-16 stumble affecting the Wildcats on the recruiting trail, as the Kentucky brand seems as strong as ever during the dawn of the NIL Era.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdCYjMzk7cyBSaXZhbHMgUmFua2luZ3MgV2VlayBmb3IgYmFza2V0 YmFsbCBhbmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYXNzaWR5 X1JvYj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2Fzc2lkeV9Sb2I8L2E+IHJl dmVhbHMgdGhlIG5ldyB0b3AgZml2ZSBmb3IgdGhlIDIwMjIgY2xhc3M6IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby91MXVxczA3YkdKIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28v dTF1cXMwN2JHSjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSaXZhbHMgSG9vcHMgKEBSaXZh bHNIb29wcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNI b29wcy9zdGF0dXMvMTQzMDE4NTA1OTQ3OTM0NzIwMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

IN HIS WORDS