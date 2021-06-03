I've Got Five On It: Prospects likely to see offer lists grow

1. CARL CHERENFANT

Carl Cherenfant (Rivals.com)

Current offers: LSU is Cherenfant’s lone high-major offer. Western Kentucky has also made things official. Why he’ll get more: A standout at Florida powerhouse Calvary Christian High School, Cherenfant came into his own down the stretch last season and seemed to shine brightest against high-level competition. The 6-foot-4 guard is developing a consistent long-range jumper to go along with his length and athleticism. Florida, Memphis, Stanford, Baylor and Georgia have reached out to Cherenfant’s coaches and could involve themselves if they like what they see during the live period.

*****

2. MALIK PRESLEY

Current offers: Presley has a pretty healthy offer list as things stand, but it will grow even longer when coaches see him live. Oklahoma State is his lone major-conference opportunity. Tulsa, SMU and Houston have also made things official. Why he’ll get more: An incredibly quick wing that handles the ball well, Presley’s game has become well-rounded this spring. He’s long had bounce and the ability to finish at the rim, but he’s recently wowed on the defensive end as well. Running with the Houston Hoops organization, he impressed with a 21-point performance in the MADE Hoops Midwest Mania title game last month. There are undoubtedly a few more major offers in store for Presley this spring.

*****

3. CHRISTIAN FERMIN

Current offers: Fermin’s offer list is relatively long. Temple and St. John's have pulled the trigger. So have VCU, Hofstra and a number of other mid-majors. He’s yet to land his first high-major opportunity, however. Why he’ll get more: The 6-foot-10 forward will find himself playing in front of plenty of major programs this summer as he runs with the famed PSA Cardinals EYBL organization. He showed some positive signs last weekend at the GymRat Live event in Albany and seems to be hitting his stride at the right time. Fermin says he’d like to be committed by September, but that could change if his recruitment gains significant momentum in the months ahead. Georgetown, Minnesota and Maryland have inquired about Fermin and are mulling offers.

*****

4. BRENEN LORIENT

Current offers: Lorient has a handful of mid-major offers, including Murray State, Stetson and Florida Gulf Coast. Why he’ll get more: Lorrient will run with Team Florida on the Adidas circuit and is likely to impress college coaches with his length and three-level scoring prowess. He’s been a standout at multiple events this spring, making an impact at the Hoop Exchange Spring Player Showcase in Orlando and also leaving a mark at Exposure Breakout showcase in the Atlanta area. Lorient’s name is already gaining steam in the Sunshine State, and the upcoming live period will provide him an opportunity to spread word of his talent to the nation.

*****

5. VEN-ALLEN LUBIN