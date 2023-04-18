1. JESSE MCCULLOCH

Jesse McCulloch

TYPE OF RECRUITMENT: High school THE SITUATION: McCulloch is set to announce his commitment on April 20, and Michigan State feels like the no-doubt frontrunner to land his pledge. Indiana and Alabama are the main threats to snag the Ohio-based forward at the 11th hour, but the Spartans are definitely the team to beat as we head toward decision day. Michigan State was the recipient of McCulloch’s final visit back on March 3, and his recruitment started trending toward its end shortly thereafter. Obviously, there is no such a thing as a true “lock” in recruiting, but Tom Izzo and company should feel confident as things stand. PREDICTION: Michigan State CONFIDENCE: High

2. DAVID CASTILLO

David Castillo (David Castillo Twitter)

TYPE OF RECRUITMENT: High school THE SITUATION: Castillo was one of Jerome Tang’s first major targets after taking the reins at K-State, and it seems as though his decision to pursue the Oklahoma native early may pay off in the form of a massive get for the program. The Wildcats are riding a wave of momentum tied to their 26-win season and Elite Eight run in Tang's first season, and the success in Manhattan is beginning to compound. Castillo is set to announce his decision on April 18, and the Wildcats seem to have emerged as the team to watch. K-State is joined by Kansas and Oklahoma State on Castillo’s list of finalists. He has visited all three programs, but the Wildcats have felt like the frontrunner since Castillo was in Manhattan back in January. PREDICTION: Kansas State CONFIDENCE: High

3. BRONNY JAMES

Bronny James (Rivals.com)

TYPE OF RECRUITMENT: High school THE SITUATION: The most talked-about prospect in the 2023 class somehow also happens to have the group’s quietest recruitment. James does not do many interviews, and information about his college decision has been kept hush-hush. It has long seemed that Ohio State, Oregon and USC were the only real players in the process, and now whispers about James staying in L.A. to play for the Trojans are growing louder. It’s unclear whether or not the recent de-commitment of guard Silas Demary is tied to USC’s pursuit of James, but it’s certainly a possibility. Assuming anything when it comes to James is dangerous, and it feels as though things with his recruitment are capable of turning on a dime. For now, however, it’s probably fair to assume the Trojans have some semblance of an edge. PREDICTION: USC CONFIDENCE: Medium

4. HUNTER DICKINSON

TYPE OF RECRUITMENT: Portal THE SITUATION: The most buzzed-about player to enter the portal this cycle, Dickinson’s second recruitment involves a wide range of programs. Early on, some assumed that he would undoubtedly join his former high school coach Mike Jones, who was recently hired as an assistant at Maryland. That line of thinking seems to have faded a bit, however, as Kansas piqued the former Wolverine’s interest. Dickinson is scheduled to visit Lawrence this week and could continue trending toward Bill Self's program following that trip. Kentucky was seen as a player early on, but things on that front cooled quickly. These days, Dickinson’s recruitment feels like a Terps-vs-Jayhawks battle. Georgetown is also worth monitoring given the touted big’s long-standing relationship with Ed Cooley, whom he got to know well during his high school recruitment, but the Hoyas should be seen as a dark horse at best. PREDICTION: Kansas CONFIDENCE: Medium

5. CARTER BRYANT

Carter Bryant (Matt Moreno | Rivals.com)