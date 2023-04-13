One of the top prospects in the class of 2023 returned to the open market this week when Mackenzie Mgbako, the sixth-ranked prospect in the Rivals150, requested a release from his letter of intent with Duke. There will be no shortage of interest in the five-star’s second commitment, and a decision is expected to come somewhat quickly. With that in mind, Rivals ranks the contenders to land Mgbako now that he’s available once again.

1. LOUISVILLE

There’s been contact between the Cardinals and Mgbako’s camp, so the momentum Kenny Payne is building this offseason shouldn’t be ignored when it comes to the chase to land the five-star prospect. Neither should the fact that it’s common knowledge that Louisville is armed with a cannon full of NIL money. Top-flight 2023 signees Dennis Evans and Trentyn Flowers in addition to key transfer Skyy Clark, whom the Cardinals welcomed in from Illinois, should be plenty to convince Mgbako he has a chance to win as part of a revamped roster. The thought of Mgbako and Evans playing frontcourt minutes together should be tantalizing for a fan base desperate for something to cling to in the wake of a 4-28 season that was lightyears worse than anyone could have imagined. It’s too early to view this as a lock, but the Cardinals seem to have an inside track of sorts when it comes to landing the former Blue Devil signee, due in part to a deep relationship with Mgbako’s NJ Scholars grassroots program.

*****

2. NORTH CAROLINA

Mgbako to North Carolina would be quite a twist. It would also provide quite a storyline for next season’s installment of college basketball’s most famous rivalry. Is it likely? Not particularly, but it’s certainly possible due to mutual interest between the parties. There are scholarships available in Chapel Hill, after all, as the UNC roster was ravaged by transfers when the portal opened. Year two of the Hubert Davis Era fell way short of expectations, but the program still has plenty to sell, and the national fan base and mainstream exposure makes for plenty of NIL opportunities. UNC should be treated as a serious player capable of pulling this off.

*****

3. ST. JOHN’S

It didn’t take long for Rick Pitino to get involved once Mgbako asked out of his Duke letter of Intent. And while Queens isn’t a particularly likely landing spot for the five-star forward, nobody should be ruling out one of the sport’s best recruiters when it comes to a New Jersey kid. Mgbako attended New Jersey's Gill St. Bernard’s Schools, which sits just 70 miles away from St. John’s New York campus. Pitino has the pedigree, and the Red Storm is armed with a nice NIL weapon in the form of billionaire booster Mike Repole, who has signaled his intention to help the team win immediately. Counting Pitino out isn’t wise, even if Mgbako-to-St. Johns is a bit of a long shot.

*****

4. MEMPHIS