Fewer than 15 prospects in the current 2024 Rivals150 remain uncommitted as we head toward the end of the high school basketball season. From a big man with high-profile options to a 6-foot-8 forward with a smooth outside stroke, there’s still talent left on the board at this late juncture. Today, in I Got Five On it, we discuss five such prospects with a look at their games as well as where things stand in the recruitment.

Ranking: No. 14 Overview: It’s unclear what’s taken so long when it comes to Knox, a Kentucky legacy recruit that was once seen as a lock to follow his older brother Kevin’s footsteps to Lexington. His list of finalists is a bit puzzling as well, as Louisville and USF join the Wildcats as options. Obviously the coaching uncertainty that surrounds the Cardinals makes it difficult to imagine the five-star forward landing with Kenny Payne, but I guess you never know. Hometown USF, which has qualified for the NCAA tournament just once since 1992, somehow feels like a bigger threat. The NBA G League is also a player for Knox and its involvement seems to be the most logical explanation for the delay in commitment, as the pro route feels like a serious option for the Overtime Elite star.

Ranking: No. 15 Overview: Queen has been close to a commitment on multiple occasions in the last few months but now says he is holding out to explore fit and what each of his finalists roster construction might look like next season. It feels as though Kansas star Hunter Dickinson’s future plans may play into Queen’s decision, as the Jayhawks could quickly become a serious player should it begin to seem as though Dickinson won’t be returning to Lawrence for a sixth year of eligibility. Maryland, Indiana and Houston are also extremely involved with the five-star center and each should be treated as a threat. Queen’s recruitment is somehow a little blurrier than it was a few months back, when it seemed to be a Hoosiers-vs-Terrapins battle.

Ranking: No. 103 Overview: SMU and USF seem like the most likely landing spots for Nash, one of the top uncommitted guards in the class. USC has been loosely involved while Georgia Tech hosted him on campus late last year. At last check, Nash was hoping to announce a commitment sometime in early February, though nothing on that front seems set in stone just yet. The four-star guard plays his high school basketball at Georgia’s McEachern High School, alongside No. 2 overall prospect Airious Bailey.

Ranking: No. 118 Overview: NC State, Wake Forest and VCU seem to be among the major players for Bailey, who hasn’t really started focusing on his recruiting just yet. He plans to take a handful of official visits following the high school season, and the picture of his recruitment should clear from there. The four-star guard has already taken unofficials to both NC State and Wake. His recruitment seems in flux, however, and speculating about where he’ll land seems a bit premature even now.

